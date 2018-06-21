2018 NHL Awards Winners

Even though the Washington Capitals took home the grand prize, the Vegas Golden Knights were big winners in Wednesday's NHL Awards ceremony.

But there were other winners also.

Ted Lindsay Award

The Ted Lindsay award went to the Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid. Although he wasn't a finalist for the Hart Trophy, he did win the league's Most Outstanding Player for the second consecutive year.

McDavid ended the season on a high note, scoring 41 goals and tallying up 67 assists for 108 points during the regular season.

Connor McDavid wins Ted Lindsay award. | Photo: Jeffrey T. Barnes - AP

James Norris Memorial Trophy

Blue-liner for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Victor Hedman, earned the honor for the league's Best Defenseman, edging out Drew Doughty in a close vote.

The Lightning made it the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, losing to the champion Capitals in seven games.

King Clancy Trophy

After announcing their retirement from the sport towards the end of the season, the beloved Daniel and Henrik Sedin twins added just one more piece of hardware to their trophy collection. This was awarded to them for their humanitarian contributions.

Calder Memorial Trophy

Mathew Barzal took home the Calder Memorial Trophy for his contributions in his first year, leading all first-year players with 85 points.

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

William Karlsson, or "Wild Bill" as fans like to call him, snagged the Lady Byng Trophy after finishing the regular season with 43 goals and only 12 penalty minutes.

The Golden Knights lost the Stanley Cup Final to the Capitals, falling 4-1.

William Karlsson wins Lady Byng Memorial Trophy. | Photo: NBCSN

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Former Lightning winger Brian Boyle, who now plays for the New Jersey Devils, was the recipient of the Bill Masterton Trophy. Boyle missed a good portion of games this past season after being diagnosed with leukemia in training camp. He returned to the ice to score10 goals in his first 25 games.

EA Sports NHL 19 Cover Athlete

Who else but P.K. Subban, a defenseman for the Nashville Predators? This will be Subban's first time on the cover of the EA sports franchise game.

Frank J. Selke Trophy

Captain Anze Kopitar for the Los Angeles Kings edged out Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron of his fifth award to win it for the second time in his career.

Kopitar finished the season with 35 goals, and 57 assists, good enough for 92 points on the year.

Jack Adams Award

The Jack Adams award is given out to the league's best coach for the season. Who else but former Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Gerard Gallant? Gallant led the expansion Vegas Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in their first year as a team.

Gerard Gallant wins the Jack Adams Award. | Photo: Sportsnet

Mark Messier Leadership Award

Given annually to the player who shows great leadership qualities to his team, Vegas defenseman Deryk Engelland was the one who was worthy of receiving this type of award. His presence in the community following the mass shooting in Vegas showed that even a team in its first year of existence is #VegasStrong.

Vezina Trophy

Two-time winner Sergei Bobrovsky had to take a back seat as Pekka Rinne, goaltender for the Predators won the Vezina (Vez-Na) for the first time in his career. The award is given to the best goalie of the year.

GM of the Year

We mentioned that Vegas won big right? Three members of the organization have already won an award. Why not make it four? George McPhee wins the GM of the Year for overseeing what could be the best NHL expansion roster ever.

Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award

Throughout the end of the season, and all the playoffs, the color green was spotted in every which way. The recipient of this award, who through the game of hockey, has positively impacted his or her community, culture, or society, was late Humboldt Broncos head coach Darcy Haugan.

Darcy Haugan, center, wins Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award. | Photo: The Canadian Press

Hart Memorial Trophy

Rounding out the night, Taylor Hall of the New Jersey Devils won the Hart Trophy, edging out Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche.