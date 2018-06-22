Vavel Live Coverage of First Round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft

10 minutes to go folks! Just ten minutes until the Buffalo Sabres are on the clock!

With the addition of Orpik in the deal, Colorado only had to give up one pick instead of having to give up more.

We just about 22 minutes to go! Hope you'll stick it out with me!

This just came across about the trade that Colorado isn't keeping Orpik and they will get him in a preferred spot whether that is through a trade or a buyout.

Another benefit for Washington is that they now have about $5.5 million more in cap space now to focus on signing John Carlson before they lose him in free agency.

Well, that is an interesting trade! Not bad for either side, the Caps get rid of a pending RFA in Grubauer and cap space in Orpik and Colorado gets two good players all for one draft pick. To me, it's a pretty even trade.

Before the draft even begins, we have a trade! The Washington Capitals traded Brooks Orpik and Philipp Grubauer to the Colorado Avalanche for the 47th-overall pick which is a second-round selection.

To add more on the Lindholm/Hurricanes drama, it's being reported that contract talks have hit a wall and he will most likely be traded today. The Chicago Blackhawks are one of the teams in the mix.

I'm hearing reports that the New York Rangers are open for business and that if a deal is to happen, it will happen on the floor.

Just under an hour to go until the start of the draft!

To give an update on something outside of the draft, John Tavares is expected to make his decision on resigning or taking advantage of the interview period tomorrow according to Darren Dreger.

One team to be on the lookout to move down is the Edmonton Oilers who are aggressively shopping their tenth overall pick for an offensive defenseman. One team that is linked to them is the Calgary Flames who are reportedly shopping Dougie Hamilton. Another team could possibly be the Sabres as well who are looking at the market for Rasmus Ristolainen.

Another name to watch is Artemi Panarin who told the Columbus Blue Jackets that he is not looking for a contract extension, so the Blue Jackets are testing the trade market for him.

As I stated earlier, the Marc Bergevin and the Canadiens are actively trying to move down after trading away Alex Galchenyuk. They are looking for a center and a solid defenseman, and it's rumored that Buffalo is shopping O'Reilly with them looking to see if they can get that third overall pick.

As first reported by Pierre LeBrun, talks between Elias Lindholm and the Carolina Hurricanes did not go well today so a trade may be coming this weekend or July 1st.

According to Elliotte Friedman, teams are checking up on Brady Tkachuk's status because he may want to return to Boston University which may cause him to drop.

This draft is set to be crazy with all of the rumors that are circulating around certain teams, and it's set to be a very fun one!

As always with the draft, there are trade rumors! There are many names that are being floated out there like Ryan O'Reilly, Craig Anderson, Jeff Skinner, as well as teams that are looking to trade down like the Montreal Canadiens, the Vancouver Canucks, and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Today, June 22nd is only the first round with rounds two through seven tomorrow, June 23rd, and the team with the first pick is the Buffalo Sabres. There is very little debate as to who Buffalo will take first as Rasmus Dahlin is the clear-cut number one selection.

Welcome to Vavel's live coverage of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft!