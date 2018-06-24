Carolina Hurricanes, Calgary Flames work draft day deal

Two teams, one from each conference pulled off a major deal on the second day of the NHL Entry Draft in Dallas.

Trade details

The Calgary Flames traded defenseman Dougie Hamilton and NCAA defenseman Adam Fox along with left wing Micheal Ferland to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenseman Noah Hannifin, and center Elias Lindholm.

Both Hannifin, and Lindholm were due to be restricted free agents.

For Hamilton this draft day trading stuff is familiar to him since it's happened twice to him in the last three years. He was traded to the Flames from Boston Bruins for three draft picks in 2015.

Calgary, who claimed recently that Hamilton wasn't to be traded, wanted to rid themselves of his $5.75 million contract good through 2021 which carried a modified no-trade clause due to go into effect after this upcoming season.

Fox was a 2016, 66th overall selection and is committed to play his third season with Harvard and could become a free agent if he continues to play there past next season.

Ferland, 26 has 42 goals, 47 assists in 250 NHL games for the Flames as a depth forward. He is a versatile forward able to play wing and center. His salary was $1.75 million.

Hannifin, 21 had 32 points in 79 games but fell short defensively. He is, however, a good skater and can move the puck, so perhaps his defensive shortcomings can be remedied in Calgary.

Lindholm, 23 has some real potential. He tallied 16 goals, 28 assists in 81 games last season.

Inside info

The intriguing detail about this trade is that former Hurricanes' head coach Bill Peters was hired by the Flames as their head coach after opting out of his contract with the Hurricanes in April. So he knows Hanifin and Lindholm very well and sees that they can help his new team.

Could this have given the Hurricanes an advantage in this blockbuster deal?

"Bill spoke very highly of both players, he really likes both players," Flames general manager Brad Treliving said at the conclusion of the NHL Draft, "but I think you have to be careful. . . . We've got scouts that go and watch the games and they're paid for one thing and coaches are paid for another.

But, obviously, we talked to Bill. It was a great resource to have."

It couldn't have hurt, as most experts believe the Hurricanes came out ahead on this deal. It's hard to tell this early, especially after players move to a new team. Anything can happen. He can improve merely from a change of scenery and teammates. Or, he can fall on his face.

The Flames have to feel somewhat happy to get a young defenseman like Hannifin. Whether they will miss Hamilton or not they now must rally around Hannifin.

In Hannifin, they got younger by four years but lost that right-hand shot from the blueline.

And Hamilton can smoke it.

One thing this trade will uncover is was Hannifin worth the fifth overall pick in 2015? Or for that matter was Lindholm equal to a fifth overall selection in 2013?

Peters' lineup

Peters wants to give Lindholm a shot at playing alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan on the Flames' top line next season. He plans on Hanifin pairing with veteran Travis Hamonic on defense.

Any player who plays alongside Gaudreau and Monahan has got to reek benefits from it. Hannifin needs to take guidance from the vet Hamonic and perhaps this trade from the Flames' point of view is not that bad.

The Flames really needed to do something since they didn't have a pick in the draft this year until the 105th choice.

Perhaps this trade will help them improve next season and make the playoffs.

The Hurricanes feel pretty good about the deal and are really making some changes to allow them to turn the corner.

The only question mark for them now is if they are going to trade Jeff Skinner. I wouldn't. He's a good player.

What's your take on this blockbuster draft day trade? After all the rumors this was the biggest trade so far. Who won the trade? Let us know in the comments section below.