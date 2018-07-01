NHL 2018 free agent signings, trades

The biggest prize was John Tavares going to the Toronto Maple Leafs on a $77 million contract for seven years.

Here's a complete list compliments of thescore.com:

July 1:

Colorado Avalanche sign D Ian Cole, F Matt Calvert to 3-year contracts



Chicago Blackhawks sign G Cam Ward to 1-year, $3M deal; F Chris Kunitz to 1-year contract; D Brandon Manning to 2-year deal

Columbus Blue Jackets sign F Riley Nash to 3-year, $8.25 deal



St. Louis Blues sign F Tyler Bozak to 3-year, $15M contract; F David Perron to 4-year, $16M contract; G Chad Johnson to 1-year, $1.75M deal



Boston Bruins reportedly agree to 2-year deal with G Jaroslav Halak; 5-year deal with D John Moore; 2-year deal with F Joakim Nordstrom



Montreal Canadiens sign F Tomas Plekanec to 1-year, $2.25M deal; F Matthew Peca to 2-year, $2.6M deal; D Xavier Ouellet to 2-way deal; buy out G Steve Mason



Vancouver Canucks sign F Jay Beagle and F Antoine Roussel to 4-year, $12M deals; F Tim Schaller to 2-year, $3.8M deal



Washington Capitals sign F Nic Dowd to 1-year, $650K deal; re-sign F Travis Boyd to 2-year, $1.6M deal



Arizona Coyotes sign D Oliver Ekman-Larsson to 8-year extension worth reported $66M; D Niklas Hjalmarsson to 2-year extension worth reported $10M; F Michael Grabner to 3-year deal worth reported $10.05M



Calgary Flames sign F Derek Ryan to 3-year, $9.375M deal; F Austin Czarnik to 2-year, $2.5M deal; re-sign D Dalton Prout to 1-year, $800K deal



Philadelphia Flyers sign F James van Riemsdyk to 5-year, $35M deal



Vegas Golden Knights reportedly agree to 3-year, $19.5M deal with F Paul Stastny; 2-year, $4.4M deal with D Nick Holden; F Daniel Carr to 1-year, $750K deal



Carolina Hurricanes sign G Petr Mrazek to 1-year, $1.5M deal



New York Islanders to reportedly re-sign D Thomas Hickey to 4-year, $10M deal



Winnipeg Jets sign G Laurent Brossoit to 1-year, $650K deal



Los Angeles Kings sign D Drew Doughty to 8-year, $88M extension; F Ilya Kovalchuk to 3-year, $18.75M deal



Tampa Bay Lightning sign D Ryan McDonagh to 7-year, $47.25M extension



Toronto Maple Leafs sign F John Tavares to 7-year, $77M contract; F Josh Jooris to 1-year, $650K deal



Edmonton Oilers to reportedly sign F Kyle Brodziak to 2-year deal, F Tobias Rieder to 1-year, $2M deal



Florida Panthers sign G Michael Hutchinson to 1-year deal; re-sign F Jared McCann to 2-year extension



Pittsburgh Penguins sign D Jack Johnson to 5-year, $16.25M deal; sign F Matt Cullen to 1-year, $650K deal



New York Rangers re-sign F Vladimir Namestnikov to 2-year contract; sign D Fredrik Claesson to 1-year, $700K deal



Detroit Red Wings sign D Mike Green to 2-year extension; G Jonathan Bernier to 3-year, $9M deal; F Thomas Vanek to 1-year, $3M deal



Buffalo Sabres sign G Carter Hutton to 3-year, $8.25M deal; F Scott Wilson to 2-year, $2.1M deal



San Jose Sharks sign F Logan Couture to 8-year extension worth reported $64M



Dallas Stars sign F Blake Comeau to 3-year, $7.2M deal; G Anton Khudobin to 2-year, $5M deal; D Roman Polak to 1-year, $1.3M deal



Minnesota Wild to reportedly sign D Greg Pateryn to 3-year, $6.75M deal; F Matt Hendricks to 1-year deal; F Eric Fehr to 1-year deal; F J.T. Brown to 2-year deal; buy out F Tyler Ennis

June 30:

Golden Knights reportedly agree to 2-year contract with F Ryan Reaves



Ducks trade F Nic Kerdiles to the Jets in exchange for F Chase De Leo



Devils sign G Eddie Lack to 1-year deal worth $650K



Hurricanes, F Andrei Svechnikov agree to entry-level contract



Jets trade G Steve Mason, F Joel Armia, 2019 seventh-round pick, 2020 fourth-round pick to Canadiens for D Simon Bourque

June 29:

Islanders reportedly sign G Chris Gibson to 2-year deal



Hurricanes ink AHL leading goal scorer F Valentin Zykov to 2-year, $1.35M contract



Panthers sign F Frank Vatrano to 1-year contract



Capitals re-sign D Michal Kempny to 4-year, $10M contract

June 28:

Capitals sign F Devante Smith-Pelly to 1-year, $1M contract

June 27:

Penguins sign F Riley Sheahan to 1-year, $2.1M deal



Coyotes sign D Kevin Connauton to 2-year, $2.75M contract



Blue Jackets trade F Jordan Schroeder to Blackhawks for G J.F. Berube



Penguins trade F Conor Sheary, D Matt Hunwick to Sabres for conditional 4th-round pick in 2019

June 26:

Jets reportedly sign D Joe Morrow to 1-year, $1M contract



Canucks sign D Derrick Pouliot to 1-year, $1.1M contract



Lightning re-sign F J.T. Miller to 5-year, $26.5M contract



Senators place F Alex Burrows on waivers for buyout purposes



Penguins sign F Bryan Rust to 4-year, $14M contract

June 25:

Hurricanes sign F Phil Di Giuseppe



Wild sign D Ryan Murphy 1-year, $650K contract



Red Wings sign F Tyler Bertuzzi to 2-year contract; F Martin Frk to 1-year contract



Penguins sign F Dominik Simon to 2-year contract; F Daniel Sprong to 2-year contract

June 24:

Capitals sign D John Carlson to 8-year, $64M contract



Blues sign F Nikita Soshnikov to 1-year contract



Canucks trade F Michael Chaput to Blackhawks for F Tanner Kero



Red Wings trade D Robbie Russo to Coyotes for conditional seventh-round pick



Senators sign D Chris Wideman to 1-year, $1M contract extension

June 23:

Avalanche sign G Philipp Grubauer to 3-year deal worth reported $10M



Canadiens trade G Hayden Hawkey to Oilers for 2019 fifth-round pick



Flames trade D Dougie Hamilton, F Micheal Ferland, D Adam Fox to Hurricanes for D Noah Hanifin, F Elias Lindholm

June 22:

Capitals trade D Brooks Orpik, G Philipp Grubauer to Avalanche for 2018 second-round pick

June 19:

Sharks trade F Mike Hoffman, 2018 seventh-round pick to Panthers for 2019 second-round pick, 2018 fourth-round pick, 2018 fifth-round pick



Senators trade F Mike Hoffman, D Cody Donaghey, 2020 fifth-round pick to Sharks for F Mikkel Boedker, D Julius Bergman, 2020 sixth-round pick

June 15:

Canadiens trade F Alex Galchenyuk to Coyotes for F Max Domi

June 14:

Sharks trade F Adam Helewka to Coyotes for D Kyle Wood



Sabres trade F Hudson Fasching to Coyotes for F Michael Sislo and rights to D Brandon Hickey

June 13:

Lightning trade G Peter Budaj to Kings for F Andy Andreoff

June 8:

Maple Leafs trade rights to F Nolan Vesey to Oilers for conditional 2020 seventh-round pick

THAT'S A LOT OF ACTIVITY!

Obviously, the BIG NEWS was Tavares going to Toronto, JVR going to Philadelphia, St. Louis getting Perron, and Vegas signing Stastny.

It may take the average NHL fan some time to digest all of this and to get accustomed to seeing players in different uniforms.

It's the NHL!

