NHL 2018 free agent signings, trades

The biggest prize was John Tavares going to the Toronto Maple Leafs on a $77 million contract for seven years.
Here's a complete list compliments of thescore.com:
July 1:
Colorado Avalanche sign D Ian Cole, F Matt Calvert to 3-year contracts
Chicago Blackhawks sign G Cam Ward to 1-year, $3M deal; F Chris Kunitz to 1-year contract; D Brandon Manning to 2-year deal
Columbus Blue Jackets sign F Riley Nash to 3-year, $8.25 deal
St. Louis Blues sign F Tyler Bozak to 3-year, $15M contract; F David Perron to 4-year, $16M contract; G Chad Johnson to 1-year, $1.75M deal
Boston Bruins reportedly agree to 2-year deal with G Jaroslav Halak; 5-year deal with D John Moore; 2-year deal with F Joakim Nordstrom
Montreal Canadiens sign F Tomas Plekanec to 1-year, $2.25M deal; F Matthew Peca to 2-year, $2.6M deal; D Xavier Ouellet to 2-way deal; buy out G Steve Mason
Vancouver Canucks sign F Jay Beagle and F Antoine Roussel to 4-year, $12M deals; F Tim Schaller to 2-year, $3.8M deal
Washington Capitals sign F Nic Dowd to 1-year, $650K deal; re-sign F Travis Boyd to 2-year, $1.6M deal
Arizona Coyotes sign D Oliver Ekman-Larsson to 8-year extension worth reported $66M; D Niklas Hjalmarsson to 2-year extension worth reported $10M; F Michael Grabner to 3-year deal worth reported $10.05M
Calgary Flames sign F Derek Ryan to 3-year, $9.375M deal; F Austin Czarnik to 2-year, $2.5M deal; re-sign D Dalton Prout to 1-year, $800K deal
Philadelphia Flyers sign F James van Riemsdyk to 5-year, $35M deal
Vegas Golden Knights reportedly agree to 3-year, $19.5M deal with F Paul Stastny; 2-year, $4.4M deal with D Nick Holden; F Daniel Carr to 1-year, $750K deal
Carolina Hurricanes sign G Petr Mrazek to 1-year, $1.5M deal
New York Islanders to reportedly re-sign D Thomas Hickey to 4-year, $10M deal
Winnipeg Jets sign G Laurent Brossoit to 1-year, $650K deal
Los Angeles Kings sign D Drew Doughty to 8-year, $88M extension; F Ilya Kovalchuk to 3-year, $18.75M deal
Tampa Bay Lightning sign D Ryan McDonagh to 7-year, $47.25M extension
Toronto Maple Leafs sign F John Tavares to 7-year, $77M contract; F Josh Jooris to 1-year, $650K deal
Edmonton Oilers to reportedly sign F Kyle Brodziak to 2-year deal, F Tobias Rieder to 1-year, $2M deal
Florida Panthers sign G Michael Hutchinson to 1-year deal; re-sign F Jared McCann to 2-year extension
Pittsburgh Penguins sign D Jack Johnson to 5-year, $16.25M deal; sign F Matt Cullen to 1-year, $650K deal
New York Rangers re-sign F Vladimir Namestnikov to 2-year contract; sign D Fredrik Claesson to 1-year, $700K deal
Detroit Red Wings sign D Mike Green to 2-year extension; G Jonathan Bernier to 3-year, $9M deal; F Thomas Vanek to 1-year, $3M deal
Buffalo Sabres sign G Carter Hutton to 3-year, $8.25M deal; F Scott Wilson to 2-year, $2.1M deal
San Jose Sharks sign F Logan Couture to 8-year extension worth reported $64M
Dallas Stars sign F Blake Comeau to 3-year, $7.2M deal; G Anton Khudobin to 2-year, $5M deal; D Roman Polak to 1-year, $1.3M deal
Minnesota Wild to reportedly sign D Greg Pateryn to 3-year, $6.75M deal; F Matt Hendricks to 1-year deal; F Eric Fehr to 1-year deal; F J.T. Brown to 2-year deal; buy out F Tyler Ennis
June 30:
Golden Knights reportedly agree to 2-year contract with F Ryan Reaves
Ducks trade F Nic Kerdiles to the Jets in exchange for F Chase De Leo
Devils sign G Eddie Lack to 1-year deal worth $650K
Hurricanes, F Andrei Svechnikov agree to entry-level contract
Jets trade G Steve Mason, F Joel Armia, 2019 seventh-round pick, 2020 fourth-round pick to Canadiens for D Simon Bourque
June 29:
Islanders reportedly sign G Chris Gibson to 2-year deal
Hurricanes ink AHL leading goal scorer F Valentin Zykov to 2-year, $1.35M contract
Panthers sign F Frank Vatrano to 1-year contract
Capitals re-sign D Michal Kempny to 4-year, $10M contract
June 28:
Capitals sign F Devante Smith-Pelly to 1-year, $1M contract
June 27:
Penguins sign F Riley Sheahan to 1-year, $2.1M deal
Coyotes sign D Kevin Connauton to 2-year, $2.75M contract
Blue Jackets trade F Jordan Schroeder to Blackhawks for G J.F. Berube
Penguins trade F Conor Sheary, D Matt Hunwick to Sabres for conditional 4th-round pick in 2019
June 26:
Jets reportedly sign D Joe Morrow to 1-year, $1M contract
Canucks sign D Derrick Pouliot to 1-year, $1.1M contract
Lightning re-sign F J.T. Miller to 5-year, $26.5M contract
Senators place F Alex Burrows on waivers for buyout purposes
Penguins sign F Bryan Rust to 4-year, $14M contract
June 25:
Hurricanes sign F Phil Di Giuseppe
Wild sign D Ryan Murphy 1-year, $650K contract
Red Wings sign F Tyler Bertuzzi to 2-year contract; F Martin Frk to 1-year contract
Penguins sign F Dominik Simon to 2-year contract; F Daniel Sprong to 2-year contract
June 24:
Capitals sign D John Carlson to 8-year, $64M contract
Blues sign F Nikita Soshnikov to 1-year contract
Canucks trade F Michael Chaput to Blackhawks for F Tanner Kero
Red Wings trade D Robbie Russo to Coyotes for conditional seventh-round pick
Senators sign D Chris Wideman to 1-year, $1M contract extension
June 23:
Avalanche sign G Philipp Grubauer to 3-year deal worth reported $10M
Canadiens trade G Hayden Hawkey to Oilers for 2019 fifth-round pick
Flames trade D Dougie Hamilton, F Micheal Ferland, D Adam Fox to Hurricanes for D Noah Hanifin, F Elias Lindholm
June 22:
Capitals trade D Brooks Orpik, G Philipp Grubauer to Avalanche for 2018 second-round pick
June 19:
Sharks trade F Mike Hoffman, 2018 seventh-round pick to Panthers for 2019 second-round pick, 2018 fourth-round pick, 2018 fifth-round pick
Senators trade F Mike Hoffman, D Cody Donaghey, 2020 fifth-round pick to Sharks for F Mikkel Boedker, D Julius Bergman, 2020 sixth-round pick
June 15:
Canadiens trade F Alex Galchenyuk to Coyotes for F Max Domi
June 14:
Sharks trade F Adam Helewka to Coyotes for D Kyle Wood
Sabres trade F Hudson Fasching to Coyotes for F Michael Sislo and rights to D Brandon Hickey
June 13:
Lightning trade G Peter Budaj to Kings for F Andy Andreoff
June 8:
Maple Leafs trade rights to F Nolan Vesey to Oilers for conditional 2020 seventh-round pick
THAT'S A LOT OF ACTIVITY!
Obviously, the BIG NEWS was Tavares going to Toronto, JVR going to Philadelphia, St. Louis getting Perron, and Vegas signing Stastny.
It may take the average NHL fan some time to digest all of this and to get accustomed to seeing players in different uniforms.
It's the NHL!
