Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks make seven-player trade

In a stunning seven-player trade involving the Arizona Coyotes and the Chicago Blackhawks, the two teams seemed to help each other's needs.

Chicago wanted to dump Hossa's contract

As has been the history of the Coyotes' President of Hockey Operations/GM John Chayka, when an opposing team wants to dump salary he seems to find a way which it will help his team.

Marian Hossa had to end his NHL19-year career in May due to a progressive skin disorder and the side effects of medication he used to treat it. It caused him to miss the entire 2017/18 season with three years still remaining on his $5.275 million annual cap hit. His actual salary is only $1 million a year.

In addition, according to CapFriendly 80% of his contract is insured, which means the Coyotes are only on the hook for $200,000 for each of the next three seasons.

This trade gives the Blackhawks some much-needed cap space of about $8.55 million.

With the additional cap space, the Blackhawks are rumored to be interested in the Montreal Canadiens' Max Pacioretty and/or the Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner.

Pacioretty was told by his GM Mark Bergevin that he would not be getting a new contract and that the team will likely trade him. He could certainly aid the Blackhawks' attempt to get back into the playoff hunt after failing to do so last season.

Skinner has been rumored to be moved also but nothing concrete has occurred.

What the Blackhawks gained

They got Marcus Kruger back who was with the Hawks' 2013 and 2015 Cup winning teams. When the Coyotes obtained him for Jordan Martinook it was thought that he would center the fourth line. He gives the Chicago club some additional leadership if he can recover from a down season last year with the Carolina Hurricanes.

In Mackenzie Entwistle, the Blackhawks have a former third-round pick in 2017. He's a right-winger who tallied 38 points in 49 games last season with the OHL's Hamilton Bulldogs and will turn 19 on July 14, 2018.

Jordan Maletta, 23 has four assists in 29 AHL games playing center.

Andrew Campbell is a journeyman minor league player who has only 42 NHL games in his resume and will likely play for Chicago's AHL team.

What the Coyotes gained

A key player in the trade for Arizona has to be adding Vinnie Hinostroza a speedy 24-year-old right-shooting winger. The Coyotes made it known they intended to add another winger and needed an additional right-handed shot on their forward line.

Jordan Oesterle, 26 is a left-shooting defenseman who averaged 20 minutes of ice time in 55 games.

The two teams exchanged draft picks with Chicago receiving a 2019 5th rounder, while Arizona got a 2019 3rd rounder.

Good trade, bad trade?

It seems that both teams got something out of this trade. The Coyotes received young, fast forward in Hinostroza who should fit right in on the wing. The line combinations will be intriguing for head coach Rick Tocchet.

With the speedy Clayton Keller on the wing, along with Brendan Perlini and Christian Fischer, the addition of Hinostroza makes the Coyotes a more dangerous team.

Oesterle will battle for the seventh blueliner spot for the Arizona club.

GM Chayka accomplished his task of not only signing his two star defensemen Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Niklas Hjarlmasson but also added Alex Galchenyuk and now Hinostroza,

With his defense, goaltending, and forward lines set, Chayka may just have added the missing pieces necessary to get his team to or near the playoffs next season.

When does the season start?

What is your take on this trade? Was it even or did one team come out ahead? Let us know in the comments section below.