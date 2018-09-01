Tyler Seguin dilemma: Does he stay or does he go?

The Dallas Stars are known to make big moves in the offseason, but signing their star center wasn’t on GM Jim Nill’s list this year. With the start of camp just weeks away, Tyler Seguin, 26, is still waiting to sign his big payday.

When you look at the Stars’ forwards, you see that one elite line of Seguin, Jamie Benn, and Alexander Radulov who contributed 103 goals last season. That's impressive for a team that didn't make the postseason. After that top line, there isn’t much. The star centerman can't do it on his own, but the Stars need depth if they're going to make the post season.

Nill did his best this year to address the many issues with the Stars including the issue of depth on the roster by adding Blake Comeau and returning Valeri Nichushkin. Still, there is Radek Faksa who has yet to find consistency in his game, and Jason Spezza who fans continue to complain hasn’t shown up in the past two seasons.

Not to mention key injuries to big cap hits Marc Methot and Martin Hanzal last season. It’s a bit suffocating when you do the cap math for this team.

Another glaring issue is the Stars have only seen the postseason twice in the past decade. Both times under coach Lindy Ruff who now resides with the New York Rangers. For a team with powerhouses like Benn and John Klingberg... this is disappointing.

Granted you can’t blame Seguin for not performing. In his five seasons with the Stars, Seguin has shined with 387 games, 187 goals, and 384 points. This is impressive considering only Steven Stamkos, Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin have better numbers.

After much research, I have found that there could be many reasons that this contract deal is on hold.

The Stars have their captain signed to eight more years. GM Nill has said Benn is a great person and a leader to this team. Not to mention a homegrown talent in Dallas.

They still have the cap space and money to sign Seguin. Could it be the term that is not negotiating well with the Stars and/or Seguin?

Could the Stars be holding out to sign UFA Erik Karlsson?

There have been meetings, but nothing has been confirmed.

Could Nill be waiting for Seguin to finally step it up and lead this team to the playoffs? He played one of the 13 games in the playoffs in 2014/15, so maybe.

This is what Seguin told reporters:

"Nothing's really going on, Pretty much haven't been talking much this summer. It's been a little disappointing. I thought I'd have some exciting news to talk about at BioSteel camp, especially this late in the summer."

Sean Shapiro tweeted that he Just spoke to Stars GM Nill on Seguin's comments:

"No update. We continue to have dialogue. I'm not gonna negotiate in the media. It's a process and we continue to go through it."

Seguin has been consistent with the Stars, playing on the top line with Benn. In the years following their one playoff appearance, Seguin has put up great numbers against Central Division opponents. If the Central Division is the toughest, then these points would matter more.

On average of 26 games against the Central Division teams, Seguin has 28 points. That is better than anyone on his team.

Seguin has consistently scored 30+ goals-a-season since being traded to the Stars and a high of 84 points that year.

The fact is the Stars have the money to sign Seguin.

Seguin wants to stay in Dallas. His frustration lets us all know how much he really wants to be a Star for the long term.

Understandably so, especially when you look at the recent summer signings by the class of 2019:

• Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Arizona Coyotes – 8 years - $66 million

• Logan Couture – San Jose Sharks – 8 years - $64 million

• Ryan McDonagh – Tampa Bay Lightning – 7 years - $47.25 million

• Drew Doughty – Los Angeles Kings – 8 years - $88 million

• Nikita Kucherov – Tampa Bay Lightning – 8 years - $76 million

• John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks – 8 years - $51.2 million

• Ryan Ellis – Nashville Predators – 8 years - $50 million

Stars’ fans shouldn’t worry about Seguin signing for the long-term before the season ends. It’s all a numbers game and making sure it all works out under the cap.

The truth of the matter is Nill wants to win. Whether it be lighting a fire under the big names with even bigger contracts or signing a Norris trophy winner to one, any way you spin it, he just wants to win.

