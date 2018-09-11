New York Rangers acquire Adam McQuaid from the Boston Bruins

The New York Rangers and Boston Bruins, two of the NHL’s original six franchises, have completed a trade.

The Rangers have acquired veteran stay-at-home defenseman Adam McQuaid from the Bruins for defenseman Steven Kampfer, a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and a conditional seventh-round draft pick.

With the trade, the Rangers added some much-needed strength and experience to the right side of their blue line.

Rangers have a surplus of right-shooting D-men now

McQuaid joins righties Kevin Shattenkirk, Neal Pionk and Tony DeAngelo on the depth chart. Lefties Brendan Smith and Fredrik Claesson are also options on their off side for new Rangers' head coach David Quinn.

He knows how to hold his own in fisticuffs being coined, "one tough hombre."

Last season, McQuaid, age 31, played in only 38 games for the Bruins after suffering a broken right fibula while blocking a shot on October 19th.

He registered one goal and three assists for four points with 62 PIM. In the playoffs, he played in all 12 games, recording a goal and an assist.

He has one year left on his deal with a salary cap hit of $2.75 million and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Prior to the trade, McQuaid had been scheduled to fly with the Bruins to China Tuesday afternoon for a pair of exhibition games. He played nine seasons for the Bruins, scoring 13 goals and adding 53 assists.

McQuaid was selected in the second round (55th overall) by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft. He never played a game with Columbus before he was traded by the Blue Jackets to Boston in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the offseason.

Kampfer a Bruin again

In 22 games as a member of the Rangers last season, Kampfer, age 29, recorded just one assist. In 166 career games, the Michigan native has 10 goals and 16 assists. He has one year left on his deal with a salary cap hit of $650,000.

This will be Steven’s second stint with the Bruins, as he started his NHL career in 2010 with Boston before being shipped to the Minnesota Wild at the 2012 trade deadline in exchange for defenseman Greg Zanon.

Steven Kampfer is headed back to Boston right before the NHL preseason is about begin. | Photo: FanSided.com

Kampfer plays a much different style of defense than McQuaid, as he’s a smaller, quicker defenseman. However, he’s never played more than 47 games in a season, bouncing back and forth between the NHL and AHL.

Kampfer was originally drafted by Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round (93rd overall) in 2007 but didn’t play an NHL game with that organization.

He’ll certainly have his work cut out trying to make the Bruins’ roster as they are pretty deep on the blue line with some younger players who might be ready to make a jump to the NHL.

