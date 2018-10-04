Philadelphia Flyers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, Updates and Commentary of NHL 2018/19
Follow the Flyers vs Golden Knights stream, score and result of the 2018/19 NHL season at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Keep following for the live outcome on VAVEL USA.
(17:44): A huge opportunity for Vegas as McDonald gets called for interference and the Golden Knights are 5-on-3 for a minute and 17 seconds!
(18:02): Karlsson one-timed it, but the puck flew wide of Elliott's net.
(18:27): Radko Gudas takes a penalty and Vegas have a man advantage early in the third.
The final period has begun!
(0:00): The second period is over. The Flyers are up 5-1, but the Golden Knights seemed to have the momentum towards the end of the period, which we might see the result of in the third.
(2:03): Nothing significant, but the self-proclaimed "strongest man in the league" Ryan Reaves just bounced off Ivan Provorov like a gumball.
(2:50): A nice move by Vegas, Marchessault ends up taking the shot, but Elliott has it covered.
(4:04): Haula was incredibly close to making amends! The Golden Knights turned over the puck in the neutral zone, Haula takes the shot, beats Elliott, but hits the crossbar.
(4:56): A good job by Vegas on this penalty kill, Flyers haven't had a big chance in the first 90 seconds and Carpenter for Vegas had a shot.
(6:20): Flyers have a power play after Haula has been sat on the bench for unsportsmanlike conduct, his second penalty of the game.
(6:23): A fight has broken out between Pacioretty, McDonald, and Hagg, after the Vegas man slashed the goalie after the whistle.
(7:24): Neither team has really produced a big opportunity since the TV break, Vegas do not look very likely to launch a comeback, but anything is possible in hockey!
(9:31): Vegas made a goaltender change during the TV break, Malcolm Subban is now in the net for the Golden Knights.
(10:10): Flyers seem completely in control of the game right now, Vegas struggling to break through into the Flyers' zone with possession.
(12:43): GOAL! A brilliant redirect by Scott Laughton to make it 5-1! Not a goal you expect to see from your fourth line. The game is not even at its halfway point and we might see Fleury leave the ice soon.
(13:49): GOAL! Robert Hagg gets his second point of the game after a beautiful assist by Van Riemsdyk. Vegas seem to be getting left behind, as they are down by three.
(15:27): A huge chance for the Flyers to make it four! Laughton sees the open net, but his tap-in is blocked by McNabb.
(16:02): Karlsson tried a shot off of the faceoff but put it too wide.
3-1 Flyers!
(17:02): GOAL! Wayne Simmonds gets his second of the night on the power play. Nosek lost his stick early on and Flyers kept themselves on the puck the entire time. A brilliant power play. Jakub Voracek also earned the 400th assist of his career.
(18:49): Haula centered the puck but Pacioretty's shot is blocked by Patrick. Flyers then get their first powerplay after a slashing call against Haula.
(19:17): A feeling-out process to begin the second, Flyers ice the puck early on.
The second period will begin shortly!
(0:00): First period ends, Flyers lead 2-1 in their season opener over the Golden Knights, a stunning game so far!
(1:17): GOAL! Flyers take a 2-1 lead late in the first period! Lindberg stops the puck on the line and Wayne Simmonds taps it in!
(1:40): Nolan Patrick and William Carrier seemed to get in a bit of a tussle, but a fight hasn't broken out.
(4:25): Some chaotic play here, Vegas struggled to get out of their own zone and start a move, Flyers ended up controlling the puck for an uncharacteristically long time.
(6:38): Marchessault gets a shot at Elliott, but the rebound does not fall favorably to Vegas.
(8:38): GOAL! 1-1! Oskar Lindblom gets a breakaway, drags Fleury left, and goes even further left and gets it in despite the tight angle. Sanheim and Voracek get assists!
(9:51): The powerplay has expired with Vegas getting just one shot, a brilliant penalty kill by the Flyers and they are back to full strength.
(11:52): Pacioretty has his shot blocked by Gostisberre and James Van Riemsdyk takes the first penalty of the game, tripping up Erik Haula.
1-0 Vegas!
(13:22): GOAL! Jonathan Marchessault scores the first goal of the new season for the Vegas Golden Knights. Jon Merrill and goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pick up their first assist each!
(13:42): Bellemare comes up with a beautiful shot, but Elliott has it covered.
(14:47): Vegas' fourth line gets a three-on-two, but can't produce a shot from it.
(16:27): Shea Theodore hits the post from the blue line and William Karlsson can't put the rebound in. Biggest chance of the game so far.
(17:40): The rookie Vorobyov got a chance after Simmonds found him driving between the circles, but the young Russian didn't get enough on the puck to beat Fleury.
(18:18): Nosek drives into the zone and we have our first interruption in the game as it was offside.
(19:05): Stastny finds some space between the defenders, takes a shot off the backhand but doesn't find the net.
And the puck has been dropped in Vegas!
We are now mere minutes away from the puck drop!
The Golden Knights are missing Cody Eakin and Alex Tuch opening night, but will debut their shiny new additions Paul Stastny and Max Pacioretty.
The Flyers are not weakened by any significant injuries coming into the season, and will likely have a new rookie in their lineup. 21-year-old Mikhail Vorobyov is expected to make his debut, probably as a third-line center.
This is the season opener for both teams. Both will be looking to start their season with a win, and as both were playoff teams, we can expect a great contest.
Welcome to Vavel's coverage of the NHL game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Vegas Golden Knights. Follow along for live updates!