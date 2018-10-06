Arizona Coyotes vs Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, Updates and Commentary of NHL 2018/19
Follow the Coyotes vs Ducks stream, score and result of the 2018/19 NHL season at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Keep following for the live outcome on VAVEL USA.
(0:00): Hinostroza's pass gets deflected and cleared by Ducks. Anaheim Ducks win the game 1-0, very good defending by them and Coyotes are shut out in two games in a row to start their season. Ducks had 20 shots, Coyotes had 41.
(0:37): Keller takes a one-timer, it's a 6-on-3, Stepan comes on and Gibson covers the puck with 17 seconds left.
(1:00): Ducks take their timeout now, the previous was called by Coyotes. Will we see Raanta out again if Coyotes win the faceoff? He's at the blue line now.
(1:14): Raanta goes off for Strome and Ducks take a high sticking penalty from Carter Rowney. A full minute of 5-on-3, Raanta is back in net.
(1:55): Ducks win the faceoff and Raanta stays in for now.
(2:01): Silfverberg mishits the puck under pressure, goes over the glass, and Arizona have a power play. We might see a 6-on-4 with Raanta pulled. Ducks take a timeout.
(2:29): Stepan sees some exposed net space and takes a shot on the turn.
(3:10): Ducks are defending very actively, limiting Coyotes' time on the puck.
(4:35): Demers sees Terry cherry picking and skates back in time to intercept the pass that could have sent Terry on a breakaway.
(7:06): Great end-to-end play here, this game is only getting started as we near the end of regulation.
(8:22): Rakell gets space in the offensive zone, takes a wrist shot and Raanta gloves it.
(9:33): Kempe gets a wrist shot from afar, Gibson punches it away with a blocker.
(11:22): Raanta finds himself way out of the crease, Cogliano is getting to the hit but gets cleared out. Ducks just got away with too many men on the ice, unlucky for the Coyotes.
(13:16): Hjalmarsson floats the puck onto Gibson, who doesn't have an easy time with it. The Ducks are likely to be without their captain and top-line centre Ryan Getzlaf for the rest of the game.
(13:55): A great penalty kill by the Ducks and they are back to full strength. An opportunity missed by Arizona.
(15:34): Ducks are missing Getzlaf and Silfverberg, their regular penalty-killing forwards, but Coyotes ice the puck.
(15:55): Silfverberg gets called for tripping Demers, a great chance for Arizona here.
(16:16): Ryan Getzlaf seems to have pulled a muscle on his left leg chasing after the puck, has gone straight to the locker room.
(18:11): Goligoski's spin-o-rama has Gibson confounded for a second, but the puck doesn't cross the goal line.
And we're back for the third! Coyotes are trailing by one after a goal by Maxime Comtois.
The second period is over, Anaheim have been the worse of the two teams so far, but Comtois took his shot and they are ahead. Coyotes have now gone 100 minutes this season without scoring.
(0:31): GOAL! Maxime Comtois gets his second on the season on a partial breakaway, sent forward by Fowle, Connauton doesn't take away enough of the angle and Comtois rips it between Raanta's pads. 1-0 Ducks!
(3:20): Rookie Sherwood gets on a breakaway, but gets a little too close to Raanta and made the save easier. Biggest chance of the game for Ducks, their second breakaway of the game.
(5:44): Panik stays behind after his shift and puts a high shot on Gibson.
(7:17): The young lines of the Ducks are producing a lot of pressure, but the Coyotes have not made a mistake yet.
(9:36): Ekman-Larsson is offside and the Coyotes continue to be the better team, but Gibson is just having one of those nights.
(11:59): Perlini gets the 17th shot of the game for the Coyotes, Gibson gets a 17th save.
(15:38): Connauton goes for a short on Gibson's near post, but the Anaheim goalie has it covered.
(18:25): Fischer attempts a wrap-around as Gibson finds himself out of position, but the goalie gets a stick on it.
(19:32): Gibson produces a huge stop on Stepan early in this second period.
And we're back for a second period!
(0:00): The first period is over, 0-0, but the Coyotes have been the better team, outshooting the Ducks 11 to 5.
(0:08): Well done by Sam Steel, stick lifting Panik as he skated into the zone and was about to shoot from a dangerous position.
(1:47): Gibson pulls out the save of the game and denies Ekman-Larsson with his left pad! Still 0-0.
(4;40): Strome sets up Crouse, who is all alone in front of the net, but the puck bounces off his skate and away.
(6:18): End to end movement now, Ducks are currently looking better, taking the shot ratio from 1 to 8 to 5 to 8.
(8:36): Grabner skates up the left with speed, leaving the defenseman behind and his shot is saved.
(10:06): Ekman-Larsson skates up, but hits the glass.
(10:41): The penalty is over, Stepan receives the puck as he enters the zone and has an inverted shot saved by Gibson.
(11:03): Shorthanded, Panik skates up but his shot is deflected into the netting by Lindholm.
(12:14): Ducks now have a minute and 28 seconds on the power play.
(12:42): Ekman-Larsson has a shot blocked by Getzlaf, gets tripped but continues on the breakaway, but is completely gassed and has his shot saved. 4-on-4 now for 28 seconds.
(13:46): Ekman-Larsson has a shot from the point, just wide.
(14:15): Andrej Sustr now gets a hooking penalty on his Ducks debut, the first power play for Coyotes.
(14:55): The puck falls to Hinostroza who has a one-time shot saved by Gibson's pad.
(15:59): A good penalty kill by the Coyotes, no real chances for the Ducks.
(16:42): The all-rookie forward group of the second power play is now on the ice: Terry - Steel - Comtois.
(18:03): Christian Fischer gets the first penalty of the game, poking Gibson in the neck. Anaheim on the power play.
(19:09): Panik has the first shot of the game, a wrist shot saved by Raanta.
(20:00): The puck's been dropped and we are underway in Glendale!
Jeremy Roenick has now done the ceremonial puck drop as this is the Coyotes' season opener, wearing the 90's throwback Kachina jersey, which the Coyotes are wearing.
Minutes away from the game!
These are the predicted lines for the Arizona Coyotes:
Richard Pánik - Derek Stepan - Christian Fischer
Brendan Perlini - Clayton Keller - Vince Hinostroza
Lawson Crouse - Dylan Strome - Mario Kempe
Michael Grabner - Brad Richardson - Nick Cousins
Defensemen
Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Jason Demers
Kevin Connauton - Niklas Hjalmarsson
Alex Goligoski - Jordan Oesterle
As for injuries, the aforementioned Galchenyuk is out as well as center Christian Dvorak. Jakob Chychrun is day-to-day with his knee injury, Marian Hossa and Dave Bolland are on long-term injury reserve and are not expected to play ever again.
Coyotes had a good offseason, signing their captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson to a long-term contract, as well as signing goalie Antti Raanta, defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson, and free agent Michael Grabner. Alex Galchenyuk also arrived in Arizona after a trade that sent Max Domi to Montreal. The cap of Marian Hossa also got dumped on the Coyotes, but they got Vince Hinostroza out of it.
Arizona Coyotes started their season with a 3-0 loss at Dallas Stars, getting shutout in their opener. This will be the first game in front of their home crowd this season, but if John Gibson plays like he did against the Sharks, we might see the Coyotes get shutout again.
These are the predicted lines of Anaheim Ducks:
Rickard Rakell - Ryan Getzlaf - Troy Terry
Maxime Comtois - Adam Henrique - Jakob Silfverberg
Andrew Cogliano - Sam Steel - Pontus Aberg
Ben Street - Carter Rowney - Kiefer Sherwood
Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Montour
Cam Fowler - Josh Manson
Marcus Petersson - Luke Schenn
Forwards
Rickard Rakell - Ryan Getzlaf - Troy Terry
Maxime Comtois - Adam Henrique - Jakob Silfverberg
Andrew Cogliano - Sam Steel - Pontus Aberg
Ben Street - Carter Rowney - Kiefer Sherwood
Defensemen
Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Montour
Cam Fowler - Josh Manson
Marcus Petersson - Luke Schenn
Due to the numerous injuries, the Ducks are expected to play five rookies in their lineup. Fifth-round pick from 2015 Troy Terry, the most valued of the rookies, is expected to play on the top line again. Maxime Comtois scored on his debut against the Sharks, so he should play on the second line. The third line is centered by the 30th overall pick from 2016 Sam Steel. Kiefer Sherwood and Marcus Petersson are also in the lineup.
The Ducks have seven injuries, including Top 6 forwards Corey Perry and Ondrej Kase, as well as some other veteran forwards Patrick Eaves and Ryan Kesler. Depth players Korbinian Holzer, Kalle Kossila, and Kevin Roy are also missing.
The Anaheim Ducks had a mostly quiet offseason, signing depth defensemen like Luke Schenn and Andrej Šustr. The biggest news was definitely the injury to Perry, who will be out for 5 months.
The Ducks are entering the second game of their season on a high after beating their rivals San Jose Sharks5-2 with an injury-plagued team, missing Ondrej Kase and Corey Perry. Anaheim also fielded five rookies, busting the myth of an old, slow team.
Welcome to Vavel's coverage of tonight's game between the Arizona Coyotes and Anaheim Ducks. My name is Jakub Bobro and I will guide you through everything you need to know before the game and the game itself once it rolls around at 6:00 PM Pacific time. Follow along for updates!
3. Max Comtois
Game-winning Goal
2. Antti Raanta
19 Saves, .950 save percentage
1. John Gibson
41 Saves, Shutout