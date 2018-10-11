Anaheim Ducks vs St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, Updates and Commentary of NHL 2018/19
Follow the Ducks vs Blues stream, score and result of the 2018/19 NHL season at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Keep following for the live outcome on VAVEL USA.
Full auto refresh in 60
Wingers Robby Fabbri, Nikita Soshnikov, and Jaden Schwartz are all out with injuries. Oscar Sundqvist, who was the target of a predatory hit by Tom Wilson in the preseason has still not returned after suffering a concussion in that hit. Wilson was handed a 20-game ban.
Defense-wise, the Blues have been shipping a lot of goals. Goalie Jake Allen has 4.13 GAA and .878 save percentage but has also faced 34.75 shots per game on average so far, so the defense is not providing much cover.
Center Brayden Schenn leads the Blues in points with 5, 2 points and 3 assists. David Perron has returned with a bang after a season in Vegas, getting 4 goals in 4 games. New arrival Ryan O'Reilly is also a point-per-game player, but with 4 assists, the former Buffalo alternate captain is still waiting for his first goal of the season.
The St. Louis Blues are having a bit of a rough start to the season after a very eventful offseason, a 1-1-2 record after 4 games. Both of their overtime losses came to the Chicago Blackhawks, beat Calgary Flames, but lost to the Winnipeg Jets.
These are the predicted lines of Anaheim Ducks:
Forwards
Maxime Comtois - Adam Henrique - Jakob Silfverberg
Andrew Cogliano - Ryan Kesler - Rickard Rakell
Isac Lundestrom - Sam Steel - Kiefer Sherwood
Ben Street - Carter Rowney - Brian Gibbons
Defensemen
Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Montour
Cam Fowler - Josh Manson
Marcus Pettersson - Luke Schenn
Goaltenders
John Gibson
Ryan Miller
In injury news, the Ducks do get Ryan Kesler back, but are still missing what could be their first line in Corey Perry, Ryan Getzlaf, and Ondrej Kase.
Jakob Silfverberg is making the most of his first-line minutes, leading his team with five points in four games. However, it is the rookie winger Maxime Comtois is the only Duck to have two goals under his belt.
The Anaheim Ducks are off to a flying start to their season. In their 3-0-1 record, the Ducks have earned a point in all of their games. However, the Arizona Coyotes ended the Ducks' win streak with a shootout win.
Welcome to Vavel's coverage of tonight's game between the Anaheim Ducks and St. Louis Blues. My name is Jakub Bobro and I will guide you through everything you need to know before the game and the game itself once it rolls around at 4:00 PM Pacific time. Follow along for updates!
Forwards
Patrik Maroon - Ryan O'Reilly - Vladimir Tarasenko
Samuel Blais - Brayden Schenn - David Perron
Alex Steen - Tyler Bozak - Jordan Kyrou
Ivan Barbashev - Robert Thomas - Chris Thorburn
Defensemen
Joel Edmundson - Alex Pietrangelo
Jay Bouwmeester - Colton Parayko
Robert Bortuzzo - Jordan Schmaltz
Goaltenders
Jake Allen
Chad Johnson