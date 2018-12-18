Arizona Coyotes/Chicago Blackhawks latest trade analysis

Whenever two players are traded for one in return it automatically seems that the team receiving two players has won the trade.

Hold on to your hockey helmet.

Brendan Perlini and Dylan Strome are now daunting the Chicago Blackhawks' sweater while Nick Schmaltz has changed his jersey to the Arizona Coyotes.

Is Schmaltz worth two players?

It would seem so thus far if one were to inspect the statistics of the three players involved in the trade which went down on Nov. 25th.

Perlini has not played all that well since the trade collecting just one goal in ten games with his new team in Chicago. It may be why he was sent packing. His inconsistency and less than average skating ability have hurt his production since the trade.

His three goals, four assists for the season in 32 games just doesn't seem to be what the Blackhawks had in mind when they pulled the trigger to receive him in the trade.

He may snap out of it, but so far there has been no indication that his play will improve.

Strome is an enigma.

He had a terrific career playing in the OHL and was so skilled a center that the Coyotes took him as their third overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

He has struggled to get to the NHL level of play and may be turning the corner now after the trade.

In his 11 games in Chicago, he has five goals and one assist. Not bad... if he can keep it up. During his time in Arizona, there were times that he seemed invisible on the ice. His downfall has always been his skating and he just didn't seem to fit into head coach Rick Tocchet's game of speed and skating.

His skating has improved and he may be rejuvenated playing with his former OHL linemate of Alex Debrincat.

Nick Schmaltz is worth two players

Even when one considers the potential of both Perlini and Strome, the Coyotes seem to have won this trade. Schmaltz just has more upside and appears thus far to fit in well with the style the Arizona club plays.

He could even become the team's number-one center down the road a bit. Considering that Alex Galchenyuk has been moved back to the wing and has joined Schmaltz with Clayton Keller to form a decent first line, no other center may displace Schmaltz as the first-line center.

In his 10 games in the desert Schmaltz has shown the scoring ability that GM John Chayka was looking for when he dealt for the 22-year-old recently. He has four goals, five assists and overall has collected six goals, 14 assists in 33 games this season.

With Christian Dvorak still sidelined with his recovery from pectoral surgery, and Derek Stepan centering the second line, the Coyotes seem strong down the middle.

Nick Schmaltz makes them more of a threat than having both Perlini and Strome.

Head coach Rick Tocchet couldn't agree more.

“I think if he can get speed through the middle, especially with the way we play, it really helps the system out,” Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet said. “There are certain reads the center has to do, but when we do break through pressure it’s nice to have a center who can get through fast being a low guy. He’s calm with the puck. It seems like he and ‘Kells’ (Keller) can work together and you can see that on 2-on-2 (situations) he has a thought process of what to do with the puck.”

Schmaltz seems thrilled to be here and loves the style of play that the Coyotes exhibit.

“I feel like I fit in pretty well,” Schmaltz said of adapting to the system. “This is the style I want to play. This team has a lot of speed and skill, so when I’m up the middle I feel like I can use my speed and drive defenders back to kick the puck out to my wingers and create space for them. It feels great being in the middle. I love playing a speed and skill game, so this definitely fits me.”

Upon his arrival in Arizona, the team won four straight games and he had to be happy about that.

With the addition of Nick Schmaltz, the Coyotes have acquired a talented, young player who may become the next superstar of the NHL.

All of that for two players?

No brainer!

Do you think the Arizona Coyotes won the trade with the Chicago Blackhawks? Let us know in the comments section below.