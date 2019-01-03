Connor McDavid too fast for the Arizona Coyotes defense

Arizona Coyotes outshot the visiting Edmonton Oilers

But once again the attacking efforts proved to be inconsistent as the team lost the second game of their homestand.

2019 started with new hopes for both teams that finished last year letting down their fan bases with a lot of questions regarding the future of the season going forward.

The now (17-21-2) Arizona Coyotes decided to start the game with Adin Hill in the net with hopes of changing their fortunes after a very poor game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Brad Richardson who was back in the lineup after missing three games at the end of 2018 due to a severe flu illness, scored the first goal of the game and gave the home fans hope their team that played better at that point would win the game.

Coming from five losses in a row in regulation in their latest homestand, the Edmonton Oilers would only catch up the play of the game later on the second period.

McDavid and Draisaitl dominate

Poised with the first-line speed and skill of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, both the highest paid players on the Alberta team, they combined to score five points to put their team's fortunes in high esteem.

"Connor McDavid, he was the difference," Arizona coach Rick Tocchet said. "We just had a little mental breakdown, and it's in our net. He gets the one breakaway and he scores. That's what high-end players do."

The Pacific Division All-star captain would eventually put the game to bed scoring an empty net goal with less than one minute to go giving the game's final numbers. The Edmonton Oilers have now won seven of the past eight games against the Arizona Coyotes.

Injuries have still played a role in the desert team's demise who lost both Nick Schmaltz and Alex Goligoski prior to the game and are now listed day-to-day and might still be available for the next matchup against the New Jersey Devils on Friday.

It was revealed that the injury to Nick Schmaltz may be worse than thought and he is now listed as week-to-week. That is a big offensive loss for the Coyotes with Schmaltz who has 14 points in 17 games with his new team.

The injury bug is something the team will need to endure and with them struggling offensively it makes it tougher to come away with a victory.

Do you think the Arizona Coyotes will regroup and win their next home game against the Devils? Comment in the section below!