Arizona Coyotes defeat Vancouver Canucks in a thrilling encounter 

With another great effort, the Arizona Coyotes get their first win of the Canadian road trip

Coming off a great win against the New York Rangers last Sunday, the Arizona Coyotes started off in a great fashion on their road trip to Western Canada against the Vancouver Canucks.

Despite the bad news of their new star, Nick Schmaltz being sidelined for the remainder of the season, the Coyotes dominated most of the first and second periods. Then, after the first intermission, their dominance was rewarded.

The first goal was to be scored by the greatest star of the night, Richard Panik after a beautiful feed from behind the net by Vinnie Hinostroza.

It didn't take long for the Pacific-coast team to rebound as the Swiss, Sven Baertschi scored twice to tie the game, and his team continued to chase the Coyotes later on when Nick Cousins drove to the front of the net and was rewarded with his fifth tally this season.

Rookie Garland shines once again

Conor Garland kept his incredible run of great performances since being called up from the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL by scoring his sixth goal in the NHL past Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom.

"The whole bench was yelling (at Alex Galchenyuk) to shoot but he saw something there and Garland is by the net again and he gets that tap in," said Coach Rick Tocchet. "Give the kid credit, he's got six goals (on the season) and a lot are around the net."

The crowd at Rogers Arena in Vancouver finally got something to cheer about when Adam Gaudette scored a goal tying the game 3-3 and sending it to a nerve-wracking overtime decision.

The hero of the game would be the Slovak Richard Panik who with just 50 seconds to go in the overtime scored the game-winning goal and his second of the game.

"I was just trying to put a good shot on the net and it went in," Panik said.

"As a line, we played really good. We are hard on their D and we make some plays in their zone," Panik said. "[Brad Richardson] and [Hinostroza] did a really good job so it helped me a lot."

"With the injuries and guys banged up, it was one of those games we just needed that little inch from everybody and we got a little inch from everybody." -- Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet

The next game for the team from the Arizona desert is on Saturday night when they travel to Alberta to meet the Edmonton Oilers at 10 pm.

Can the Coyotes keep the winning streak and take three wins in a row to push towards a wild card spot? Comment in the section below!