Arizona Coyotes keep winning streak in Western Canada

Solid Darcy Kuemper and energetic Conor Garland alongside with Jordan Weal help Coyotes secure two points on the road

While the eyes of hockey world would obviously be focused on the Edmonton Oilers' star player Connor McDavid, it was once again the rookie Conor Garland who stole the headlines for Arizona Coyotes.

The game was the first for forward Jordan Weal recently acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers as a response to the recent news of the long term injury to Brad Richardson.

The Oilers' captain magic though was still working in the first period and with his blazing speed, McDavid drew the Oilers ahead on the board with the lone goal in the first period.

In the second period, Arizona started to choose more effective chances

Former Oiler defenseman Jordan Oesterle tied the game as the Coyotes started to create more dangerous opportunities in front of Cam Talbot's net. Edmonton challenged the goal for offside on the play but was punished with the call not being reversed. It cost them their only time-out.

With a power-play in their favor, the Coyotes took the lead for the first time in the game when Conor Garland scored probably the most painful goal in his career, as the puck crossed the line after hitting his face.

Kriss Russell would eventually tie the game for the home team and gave hopes of a very entertaining third period that was about to come.

Another power-play chance for the Coyotes saw Conor Garland score the game-winning goal and deservedly be crowned the first star of the night. He did so with more than the just the goals to remember as many stitches in the face will be proof of him being a true hockey player.

That was a good, grind-out win," Garland said. "It got tight late and they have some dangerous players that can strike at any time, so to keep them in check was pretty good."

"We put it all together what we've been working on the last two weeks now," Oesterle said. "We played a good game in Vancouver [4-3 road win in overtime Thursday] and we were able to come through and put it through and win it in regulation, which felt good. Seeing Garland score two was nice."

"I thought everybody contributed tonight, there were no passengers," Coyotes' coach Rick Tocchet said. "After we scored those two goals we could tell we got a little more confidence. We rolled the four lines and everybody contributed tonight."

After their third win in a row, the road trip in Canada continues when the Coyotes have a final stop in Calgary to play the Calgary Flames this Sunday at 9:30 pm ET.

Can the Coyotes keep the winning streak against the Flames and complete a sweep of Western Canada? Comment in the section below!