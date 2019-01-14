Calgary Flames outplay Arizona Coyotes in Alberta in a 7-1 game

Mike Smith put on a great performance against his former team to secure another victory for the Calgary Flames

Calgary native Adin Hill was playing in his hometown in what was perhaps the biggest game of his young NHL career so far. The Arizona Coyotes were trying to wrap up the road trip with a complete sweep against western Canada teams.

The storyline for the Calgary Flames was made for defenseman Mark Giordano. Playing his 800th NHL career game, he tallied two goals and one assist to help lead his team to a fifth consecutive victory at the top of the Western Conference.

The Flames' captain was not alone and with help of the hot players (at the moment) such as Matthew Tkachuk (who also scored twice), Sean Monahan and Hart Trophy and MVP candidate Johnny Gaudreau he made the occasion a nightmare for many Coyotes' fans.

The lone goal in a night to forget for the "Yotes" was scored by defenseman Jordan Oesterle in the second period but the road team was unable at any point of the game to show any power of a comeback in the score sheet.

Coach Tocchet hopes to move on quickly

Adin Hill made 19 saves in the game and might have his roster spot in trouble as they just announced they called up Calvin Pickard from Tucson yesterday but head coach Rick Tocchet had good words about his goaltender.

"Any top goalie is going to have these type of games," Tocchet said. "He struggled on some shots, but in all fairness, he hadn't played in a week or 10 days. That's hard. We're going to have to get him some games."

"We're playing a first-place team and we can't have four or five guys on the outside looking in," Head Coach Rick Tocchet said. "They're a skilled team, with players that go to the net. They scored on their chances … I liked some of the effort from some of the guys. Obviously, it got away from us, but it was a good trip."

"If you don't have your 'A' game, professionalism comes into play," Tocchet said. "Good angles, being smart, living for another shift. Some guys have to learn that sometimes you're not going to have your 'A' game and you're going to have to be a little more smart."

The Coyotes' next game will be against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night and will be nationally broadcast by NBC as the team continues to push for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

After this disappointing defeat can the Coyotes continue the playoff push in the Pacific Division? What will happen to Adin Hill? Let us know in the comment section below!