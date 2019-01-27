Tucson Roadrunners January monthly report

While the Arizona Coyotes are fighting for a playoff spot, their affiliate in the AHL, Tucson Roadrunners are off to a great start

The American Hockey League is a totally different world from its famous "cousin" the National Hockey League where players battle in the pro world already to be seen for a chance to one day reach their days of glory.

In the case of the Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes many players have had the development time to showcase their skills and to go on to play in the NHL. This is especially true in the famous case of Conor Garland this season.

With the Coyotes' roster going through numerous injuries, the Roadrunners managed to pass by January with six wins and sitting in third place in the Pacific Division. There have been call-ups both from the Arizona Coyotes and those the Tucson club has to provide to the ECHL Norfolk Admirals.

The team was able to sweep a home series against the Texas Stars to highlight the month as well receiving Coyotes goaltender Calvin Pickard on a conditioning assignment in which he recorded a 3-0-0 unbeaten record.

Pickard made his way back to the NHL and Adin Hill was sent back and he didn't seem disappointed, despite his loss last night to Bakersfield Condors. He helped with two shutouts since being back in the AHL and looks very comfortable in his role.

Pickard looked sharp in the game he played against the Montreal Canadiens stopping 22 shots, but the Coyotes lost the game 2-1.

"It was so nice to be back competing and it was a great environment to do it in" , said Pickard.

While the NHL just had their All-Star game, the Roadrunners had its own selections for the AHL version as the team's points scoring leader Kyle Capobianco and Michael Bunting will represent the Pacific Division team.

The team is also committed to community and fans

The team is very committed to giving the best atmosphere for its fans each game including its most loyal fans and its community with the growth of hockey in Tucson.

A variety of events during games and during the month were held to make the fan base more attached to the organization and were very successful. It's reflected in the good attendance numbers in the Tucson Arena.

In February the team starts the month with a home back-to-back series against the Colorado Eagles, who they split games on road last month and will look to solidify its position as one of the best teams on the Pacific.

Can the Tucson Roadrunners repeat last season run and go even further in the Calder Cup playoffs? Comment in the section below!