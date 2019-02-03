San Jose Sharks win 3-2 in overtime  against Arizona Coyotes

With a big overtime win, the San Jose Sharks took the two points in an exciting hockey game

A sold-out crowd in the SAP Center saw a very entertaining game in which both the San Jose Sharks and Arizona Coyotes were 10 days without playing a game as a result of their respective bye-weeks and the NHL All-Star game.

The home team was also the team which hosted the All-Star game and had the privilege to be fresh at the beginning of the game, while Arizona was a bit slow to react.

Despite the Sharks dominating most of the play and with a lot of players out of the lineup the Coyotes surged in front after a good forecheck in the offensive zone. Christian Fischer's effort caused a defensive turnover and then Conor Garland scored the go-ahead goal.

San Jose Sharks rebounded in just 44 seconds

In a space of minutes, the lead of the visiting team was gone as Kevin Labanc tied the game knocking in a rebound from close range in a poor defensive effort by the Coyotes.

Darcy Kuemper would end up the night with 31 saves and a very solid game but he was unable to stop Joe Pavelski to give the Sharks the lead 44 seconds after Labanc's goal.

Richard Panik created what would have been the goal to tie the game. But after three overturns of the call on the ice a complicated situation followed. It went from no goal, goal, goalie-interference but with no penalty leaving the second period with a 2-1 lead to the Sharks.

Coyotes didn't hold back and earned a point

Josh Archibald had a tough night and missed a couple of good chances. He was rewarded with a goal in the third period that led the game to overtime and granted the Coyotes a much-needed point in the hunt for a playoff spot in the tight Western Conference.

In the overtime, it again was more one-sided for San Jose as Brent Burns scored the game-winning goal to give his team an important win allowing them to move past the Vegas Golden Knights in the standings.

"I thought we had some chances at the end to win the game. That's a hard team to defend. Archibald's goal was a big goal because it got us back in the game, and then we had several chances at the end." -- Arizona coach Rick Tocchet

Captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson played after missing one game due to injury. Still, the team missed Jakob Chychrun who did not travel with the Coyotes and will miss the entire road trip that includes next game against Dallas Stars on Monday and Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

With Chychrun out of the lineup, the list of injuries on the Coyotes roster continues. Kyle Capobianco and Michael Bunting have been called up from the Tucson Roadrunners and might get a start with the team on the road.

For the San Jose Sharks, their next challenge is Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets.

Can the Arizona Coyotes pick up points in back-to-back nights against Central Division teams in the next two games? Comment in the section below!