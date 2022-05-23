Highlights and best moments: Panthers 0-2 Lightning in NHL Playoffs 2021-22

ADVERTISEMENT
FINAL! TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING WINS THE SERIES!
In agonizing fashion, the team was saved at the last instant on the powerplay, Anthony Cirelli sent the puck forward and Ondrej Palat completed the play by pushing it past the goalie.
This time it's valid! Pat Maroon scores the first goal of the game assisted by Zach Bogosian.
3 | 15:00
Third quarter begins
End of the second half
Nikita Kucherov scores for the home team after a faceoff where he took advantage of a loose puck.
Again the play is reviewed by the judges.
Alex Killorn scores the opening goal. However, the play is reviewed by the judges.
Second period begins
End of the first period
Match starts
Equipo arbitral
Steve Kozari #40
Chris Lee #28
Linesmen
Bryan Pancich #94
Scott Cherrey #50
Casualty report
Brayden Point is the only loss for the Tampa Bay Lightning for this match.
Squad - Tampa Bay Lightning
Tonight's #FLAvsTBL Game 4 starters! pic.twitter.com/k5uBmpYk3d— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 23, 2022
Squad - Florida Panthers
Your Game 4 starters!— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 23, 2022
🥅 Bobrovsky vs. Vasilevskiy pic.twitter.com/LlWYXlEuc3
Preview of the match
We need to find a way. pic.twitter.com/USCyd4s7b2 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 23, 2022
The hardest one to get. pic.twitter.com/g310CXu2t0— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 23, 2022
Last five games - Tampa Bay Lightning
May 19: 1-2 vs Panthers (Won)
May 17: 1-4 vs Panthers (Won)
May 14: 1-2 vs Maple Leafs (Won)
May 12: 4-3 vs Maple Leafs (Won)
Last five games - Florida Panthers
May 19: 1-2 vs Lightning (Lost)
May 17: 1-4 vs Lightning (Lost)
May 13: 3-4 vs Capitals (Won)
May 11: 5-3 vs Capitals (Won)
Highlights of the previous game
Welcome back
Tune in here Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Live Score!
Key player - Tampa Bay Lightning
Key player - Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: head-to-head in the season
Tampa Bay Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning is still in the race for the second consecutive title and in this match will have the opportunity to close the series to avoid headaches in search of the conference final.
Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers don't have another chance and are playing for their lives in this game. Winning ensures one more game in the series, so they are obliged to do so.