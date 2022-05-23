Highlights and best moments: Panthers 0-2 Lightning in NHL Playoffs 2021-22
10:00 PM9 days ago

FINAL! TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING WINS THE SERIES!

Game over at Amalie Arena. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING REMAINS IN THE FIGHT TO RETAIN THE TITLE! 2-0 victory over Florida Panthers in Game 4 completes 4-0 series sweep.
9:58 PM9 days ago

3 | 0:22

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAALLLLLLLL FOR THE TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING!

In agonizing fashion, the team was saved at the last instant on the powerplay, Anthony Cirelli sent the puck forward and Ondrej Palat completed the play by pushing it past the goalie. 

9:55 PM9 days ago

3 | 1:30

Empty net! Florida Panthers pull out all the stops in search of an equalizer.
9:53 PM9 days ago

3 | 2:30

There is a powerplay in favor of Florida Panthers. Ondrej Palat was penalized in Lightning.
9:47 PM9 days ago

3 | 5:00

Last five minutes of the game. Tampa Bay Lightning is on the verge of the conference final.
9:41 PM9 days ago

3 | 8:34

There is powerplay in favor of Tampa Bay Lightning. MacKenzie Weegar illegally charged Alex Killorn and is penalized on the Panthers.
9:33 PM9 days ago

3 | 13:28

There is powerplay in favor of Tampa Bay Lightning. Aleksander Barkov was penalized on the Panthers.
9:31 PM9 days ago

3 | 13:44

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLL BY TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING!

This time it's valid! Pat Maroon scores the first goal of the game assisted by Zach Bogosian.

9:29 PM9 days ago

3 | 15:00

First five minutes of the third period. The score is still not open and the game is still very even.
9:19 PM9 days ago

Third quarter begins

Last 20 minutes of the game, underway.  Let's see if the result is defined or if it is necessary to go to extra time.
9:00 PM9 days ago

End of the second half

The second half of the match ends. The match is still tied 0-0 so far.
8:53 PM9 days ago

2 | 4:19

There is powerplay in favor of Tampa Bay Lightning. Aaron Ekbald was penalized on the Panthers.
8:52 PM9 days ago

2 | 5:00

Last minutes of the second half. Still no score in the match.
8:41 PM9 days ago

2 | 9:28

GOAL ANNULLED! After a review by the judges, the goal is disallowed.... Once again, the score is reduced to zero.
8:39 PM9 days ago

2 | 9:28

Nikita Kucherov scores for the home team after a faceoff where he took advantage of a loose puck.

Again the play is reviewed by the judges.

8:31 PM10 days ago

2 | 11:16

After several minutes of review, the action is annulled. We continue 0-0.
8:25 PM10 days ago

2 | 11:16

Alex Killorn scores the opening goal. However, the play is reviewed by the judges.

8:19 PM10 days ago

2 | 14:00

The tie still holds. It is a match with a lot of intensity and physical demand.
8:12 PM10 days ago

2 | 18:04

There is a powerplay in favor of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Carter Verhaeghe was penalized on the Panthers.
8:08 PM10 days ago

Second period begins

The game restarts with the beginning of the second period.
7:50 PM10 days ago

End of the first period

The first 20 minutes of the match are over. Scoreless draw for the moment.
7:41 PM10 days ago

1| 5:00

The game is still tied and we are already five minutes away from the end of the first half.
7:29 PM10 days ago

1 | 10:37

There is power play in favor of Florida Pathers. Anthony Cirelli was penalized in Lightning.
7:21 PM10 days ago

1 | 15:00

Five minutes have already been played. The Panthers have come out with a very good attitude to attack and are looking for the first touchdown.
7:14 PM10 days ago

Match starts

The match between Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning is underway.
7:10 PM10 days ago

Equipo arbitral

Referees

Steve Kozari #40
Chris Lee #28

Linesmen

Bryan Pancich #94
Scott Cherrey #50

7:09 PM10 days ago

Casualty report

Jonas Johansson, Mason Marchment and Markus Nutivaara are the Panthers' absentees for this match.

Brayden Point is the only loss for the Tampa Bay Lightning for this match.

7:05 PM10 days ago

Squad - Tampa Bay Lightning

7:00 PM10 days ago

Squad - Florida Panthers

6:55 PM10 days ago

Preview of the match

6:50 PM10 days ago

Last five games - Tampa Bay Lightning

May 22: 5-1 vs Panthers (Won)

May 19: 1-2 vs Panthers (Won)

May 17: 1-4 vs Panthers (Won)

May 14: 1-2 vs Maple Leafs (Won)

May 12: 4-3 vs Maple Leafs (Won)

6:45 PM10 days ago

Last five games - Florida Panthers

May 22: 5-1 vs Lightning (Lost)

May 19: 1-2 vs Lightning (Lost)

May 17: 1-4 vs Lightning (Lost)

May 13: 3-4 vs Capitals (Won)

May 11: 5-3 vs Capitals (Won)

6:40 PM10 days ago

Highlights of the previous game

6:35 PM10 days ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the action from this Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game.
6:30 PM10 days ago

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning live match, as well as the latest information from the Amalie Arena.
6:25 PM10 days ago

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning live on TV, your option is TNT

If you want to watch directly stream it: NHL TV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

6:20 PM10 days ago

What time is the Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning game for NHL?

This is the start time of the game Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning of May 23rd, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 8:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 7:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 6:00 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on TNT
Spain: 1:00 AM (May 24)
Mexico: 6:00 PM en Star +
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 6:00 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Star +

6:15 PM10 days ago

Key player - Tampa Bay Lightning

For the Tampa Bay Lightning, the presence of Nikita Kucherov stands out. The 28-year-old is the team's best scorer in the postseason with 15 points, product of four goals and 11 assists.
6:10 PM10 days ago

Key player - Florida Panthers

For the Florida Panthers, the presence of Carter Verhaeghe stands out. The 26-year-old is the team's best scorer in the postseason with 12 points, product of six goals and six assists.
6:05 PM10 days ago

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: head-to-head in the season

The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning have met seven times so far this season. The numbers have favored the Lightning, who have won five times, while the Phanters have won twice.
6:00 PM10 days ago

Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning is still in the race for the second consecutive title and in this match will have the opportunity to close the series to avoid headaches in search of the conference final.

5:55 PM10 days ago

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers don't have another chance and are playing for their lives in this game. Winning ensures one more game in the series, so they are obliged to do so.

5:50 PM10 days ago

The match will be played at the Amalie Arena

The Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning match will be played at the Amalie Arena, located in the city of Tampa, in the state of Florida, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1996, has a capacity for 21,500 spectators.
5:45 PM10 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NHL 2021-22 match: Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
