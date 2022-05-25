Goals and Highlights: New York Rangers 1-3 Carolina Hurricanes in NHL Playoffs

ADVERTISEMENT
End of match
Game ends in Carolina and the Hurricanes take a 3-2 series lead and will look to advance to the conference finals.
05:00 of the third period
With Carolina's goal, everything seems to be decided in favor of the home team.
07:00 of the third period
Goooooooooooal for Carolina
Svechnikov 37's third goal was scored
10:00 of the third period
Carolina is starting to manage the puck and they have practically been in the offensive zone in this period.
15:00 of the third period
The Rangers respond with clear plays but Carolina's defense manages to hold the lead.
20:00 of the third period
The action resumes and Carolina is ahead and wants to take this game of the series.
End of second period
Second period ends and Carolina wins it
05:00 of the second period
20 Carolina shots to New York's 9, shows who is looking for the difference goal.
10:00 of the second period
Goooooooooal by Carolina and the home team takes the lead
15:00 of the second period
Goal disallowed for offside
15:00 of the second period
Goooooooooooooooooal for the Rangers
The New York team scores and takes the lead thanks to Strome's shot.
20:00 of the second period
The match restarts with the score tied at 1 goal.
End of first period
The first period ends with the score tied in Carolina.
03:00 of the first period
Goooooooooooooooooal for the Rangers
Zibanejad scores on a power play in their favor.
04:00 of the first period
New York tries to respond to tie the game
07:00 of the first period
Goooooooooooooooool for Carolina
goal by player 16 Trocheck to give the home team the lead.
10:00 of the first period
Carolina begins to attack more consistently and the controversy arose because they moved the goal on one play and did not count it as a touchdown.
15:00 of the first period
The game starts with a lot of fighting in the middle of the ice, with no clear play yet.
20:00 of the first period
The game begins, the fifth of the series is played.
All set in Carolina
The teams are ready for tonight's game, where the Rangers visit the Hurricanes in game 5 of the East semifinals of the NHL playoffs.
Follow all the action on VAVEL.
The Rangers are already in the arena
The visiting team is already in the arena and ready to defeat its rival.
Back on the scene. pic.twitter.com/CoqByfCRoq— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 26, 2022
Tonight's goaltenders
Goalies are led by Shestyorkin of the Rangers with a 92.1% save percentage, although Raanta of the Carolina Hurricanes has a better percentage at 93.9%.
Tonight's games
Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers vs Calgary Flames.
Tonight's venue
The home of the Florida Panthers is the FLA Live Arena for commercial reasons and was inaugurated in 1998, built by architect Ellerbe Becjet and has the capacity for 20,737 spectators.
Players with the most ice time
The Rangers use a total of 27:13 minutes a Fox, while Carolina has the most ice time in Slavin with 23:09.
Assists in the postseason
In Carolina Hurricanes we find Teravainen and DeAngelo as the best assists with 7, while in New York there are Zibanejad and Fox with 9.
Top scorers for each team in the playoffs
For Carolina the best scorer with 4 in the postseason is Aho and Niederreiter, while for the Rangers it is Kreider with 6.
Tune in here New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes Score in NHL 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes match in NHL Playoffs 2022.
What time is New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes match for NHL?
This is the start time of the game New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes of 26th May in several countries:
Argentina: 08:00 PM
Bolivia: 08:00 PM
Brazil: 08:00 PM
Chile: 07:00 PM
Colombia: 07:00 PM
Ecuador: 07:00 PM
USA (ET): 19:00 PM in CBS
Spain: 01:00 AM (27th May)
Mexico: 06:00 PM Sky Sports
Paraguay: 08:00 PM
Peru: 07:00 PM
Uruguay: 08:00 PM
Keep an eye on this New York Rangers player
Artemi Panarin scored the most points in the regular season with 96, divided into 22 goals and 74 assists, showing the importance of his play in the offensive aspect of the team.
Panarin had 3 goals in the playoffs and 5 assists.
Watch out for this Carolina Hurricanes player
Sebastian Aho scored 81 points in the regular season, thanks to 37 goals and 44 assists, although in the postseason he has 4 goals and 5 assists.
Scorers in the New York Rangers' last game
The Rangers scored thanks to shots by Adam Fox, Frank Vatrano, Mika Zibanejad and Andrew Copp.
Scorers in the last Carolina Hurricanes game
Carolina only scored once in the match thanks to a shot by Teuvo Teravainen.
The NHL postseason is underway.
The most important part of the NHL season is here, with the playoffs set to be at an impressive level in one of the league's best seasons.
The conference semifinals are set and these will be the matchups:
Tamba Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues vs Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes, Edmonton Oilers vs Calgary Flames.
The conference semifinals are set and these will be the matchups:
Carolina and New York, looking to break Tampa Bay's hegemony
The Lightning have won the last 2 NHL championships in a row and it looks like with a 3-0 series lead over Florida, they are all set for another conference final.
Both the Hurricanes and the Rangers will have to win their series to challenge the champions and look to end Tampa Bay's hegemony in the NHL.
The NHL and its post-pandemic comeback season
The best field hockey league in the world was affected, like all sports leagues, by the pandemic derived from COVID-19 and made important and controversial decisions.
The NHL decided not to lend its players to the Beijing Winter Olympic Games due to the contagions and the postponement of games during the current campaign, a situation which, although understandable due to the clash of calendars, complicated the political situation in the United States and China.
New York, for the comeback
The Rangers have four Stanley Cup titles, but the last one they won was in the 1993-1994 season, so they want to keep dreaming of breaking the curse of professional sports in the Big Apple.
The Rangers finished the season in fourth place in the East with 52 wins and 30 victories and eliminated the Penguins in the first round of the playoffs.
Carolina, to confirm its great season in the postseason
The Hurricanes finished the regular season as the second best team in the Eastern Conference, just 4 wins behind the Florida Panthers.
Carolina has only won the NHL once in the 2005-2006 season, with 2 conference titles.
The series prior to this semifinal
The two teams suffered and played a seventh game to reach the conference semifinals, as the Carolina Hurricanes eliminated the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 aggregate.
For their part, the New York Rangers eliminated the Pittsburgh Penguins with a 4-3 aggregate and a very exciting game 7 that ended 4-3.
Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals will be played
The Carolina Hurricanes, who finished second in the conference with 54 wins and 28 losses and eliminated the Boston Bruins 4-3 in the first round of the playoffs, will host the fifth game of the series.
The New York Rangers finished the regular season in fourth place with 52 wins and 30 losses and won the last game between them.
