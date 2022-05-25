Goals and Highlights: New York Rangers 1-3 Carolina Hurricanes in NHL Playoffs
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

9:46 PM6 days ago

Thank you for joining us

Thank you for following New York Rangers 1-3 Carolina Hurricanes

Continue exploring all that we have to offer.

See you next time

9:43 PM6 days ago

End of match

Game ends in Carolina and the Hurricanes take a 3-2 series lead and will look to advance to the conference finals.
9:36 PM6 days ago

05:00 of the third period

With Carolina's goal, everything seems to be decided in favor of the home team.
9:30 PM6 days ago

07:00 of the third period

Goooooooooooal for Carolina

Svechnikov 37's third goal was scored

9:23 PM6 days ago

10:00 of the third period

Carolina is starting to manage the puck and they have practically been in the offensive zone in this period.
9:13 PM6 days ago

15:00 of the third period

The Rangers respond with clear plays but Carolina's defense manages to hold the lead.
9:05 PM6 days ago

20:00 of the third period

The action resumes and Carolina is ahead and wants to take this game of the series.
8:46 PM6 days ago

End of second period

Second period ends and Carolina wins it
8:38 PM6 days ago

05:00 of the second period

20 Carolina shots to New York's 9, shows who is looking for the difference goal.
8:27 PM7 days ago

10:00 of the second period

Goooooooooal by Carolina and the home team takes the lead
8:16 PM7 days ago

15:00 of the second period

Goal disallowed for offside
8:13 PM7 days ago

15:00 of the second period

Goooooooooooooooooal for the Rangers

The New York team scores and takes the lead thanks to Strome's shot. 

8:06 PM7 days ago

20:00 of the second period

The match restarts with the score tied at 1 goal.
7:47 PM7 days ago

End of first period

The first period ends with the score tied in Carolina.
7:44 PM7 days ago

03:00 of the first period

Goooooooooooooooooal for the Rangers

Zibanejad scores on a power play in their favor.

7:39 PM7 days ago

04:00 of the first period

New York tries to respond to tie the game
7:36 PM7 days ago

07:00 of the first period

Goooooooooooooooool for Carolina

goal by player 16 Trocheck to give the home team the lead.

7:29 PM7 days ago

10:00 of the first period

Carolina begins to attack more consistently and the controversy arose because they moved the goal on one play and did not count it as a touchdown.
7:18 PM7 days ago

15:00 of the first period

The game starts with a lot of fighting in the middle of the ice, with no clear play yet.
7:11 PM7 days ago

20:00 of the first period

The game begins, the fifth of the series is played.
6:49 PM7 days ago

All set in Carolina

The teams are ready for tonight's game, where the Rangers visit the Hurricanes in game 5 of the East semifinals of the NHL playoffs.
Follow all the action on VAVEL.
6:44 PM7 days ago

The Rangers are already in the arena

The visiting team is already in the arena and ready to defeat its rival.
6:39 PM7 days ago

Tonight's goaltenders

Goalies are led by Shestyorkin of the Rangers with a 92.1% save percentage, although Raanta of the Carolina Hurricanes has a better percentage at 93.9%.
6:34 PM7 days ago

Tonight's games

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers vs Calgary Flames.
6:29 PM7 days ago

Tonight's venue

The home of the Florida Panthers is the FLA Live Arena for commercial reasons and was inaugurated in 1998, built by architect Ellerbe Becjet and has the capacity for 20,737 spectators.
6:24 PM7 days ago

Players with the most ice time

The Rangers use a total of 27:13 minutes a Fox, while Carolina has the most ice time in Slavin with 23:09.
6:19 PM7 days ago

Assists in the postseason

In Carolina Hurricanes we find Teravainen and DeAngelo as the best assists with 7, while in New York there are Zibanejad and Fox with 9.
6:14 PM7 days ago

Top scorers for each team in the playoffs

For Carolina the best scorer with 4 in the postseason is Aho and Niederreiter, while for the Rangers it is Kreider with 6.
6:09 PM7 days ago

Tune in here New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes Score in NHL 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes match in NHL Playoffs 2022.

6:04 PM7 days ago

What time is New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes match for NHL?

This is the start time of the game New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes of 26th May in several countries:

 

Argentina: 08:00 PM

Bolivia: 08:00 PM

Brazil: 08:00 PM

Chile: 07:00 PM

Colombia: 07:00 PM

Ecuador: 07:00 PM

USA (ET): 19:00 PM in CBS

Spain: 01:00 AM (27th May)

Mexico: 06:00 PM  Sky Sports

Paraguay: 08:00 PM

Peru: 07:00 PM

Uruguay: 08:00 PM

5:59 PM7 days ago

Keep an eye on this New York Rangers player

Artemi Panarin scored the most points in the regular season with 96, divided into 22 goals and 74 assists, showing the importance of his play in the offensive aspect of the team.
Panarin had 3 goals in the playoffs and 5 assists. 
5:54 PM7 days ago

Watch out for this Carolina Hurricanes player

Sebastian Aho scored 81 points in the regular season, thanks to 37 goals and 44 assists, although in the postseason he has 4 goals and 5 assists. 
5:49 PM7 days ago

Scorers in the New York Rangers' last game

The Rangers scored thanks to shots by Adam Fox, Frank Vatrano, Mika Zibanejad and Andrew Copp.
5:44 PM7 days ago

Scorers in the last Carolina Hurricanes game

Carolina only scored once in the match thanks to a shot by Teuvo Teravainen.
5:39 PM7 days ago

The NHL postseason is underway.

The most important part of the NHL season is here, with the playoffs set to be at an impressive level in one of the league's best seasons.
The conference semifinals are set and these will be the matchups: 
Tamba Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues vs Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes, Edmonton Oilers vs Calgary Flames.
5:34 PM7 days ago

Carolina and New York, looking to break Tampa Bay's hegemony

The Lightning have won the last 2 NHL championships in a row and it looks like with a 3-0 series lead over Florida, they are all set for another conference final.
Both the Hurricanes and the Rangers will have to win their series to challenge the champions and look to end Tampa Bay's hegemony in the NHL.
5:29 PM7 days ago

The NHL and its post-pandemic comeback season

The best field hockey league in the world was affected, like all sports leagues, by the pandemic derived from COVID-19 and made important and controversial decisions.
The NHL decided not to lend its players to the Beijing Winter Olympic Games due to the contagions and the postponement of games during the current campaign, a situation which, although understandable due to the clash of calendars, complicated the political situation in the United States and China.
5:24 PM7 days ago

New York, for the comeback

The Rangers have four Stanley Cup titles, but the last one they won was in the 1993-1994 season, so they want to keep dreaming of breaking the curse of professional sports in the Big Apple.
The Rangers finished the season in fourth place in the East with 52 wins and 30 victories and eliminated the Penguins in the first round of the playoffs.
5:19 PM7 days ago

Carolina, to confirm its great season in the postseason

The Hurricanes finished the regular season as the second best team in the Eastern Conference, just 4 wins behind the Florida Panthers.
Carolina has only won the NHL once in the 2005-2006 season, with 2 conference titles.
5:14 PM7 days ago

The series prior to this semifinal

The two teams suffered and played a seventh game to reach the conference semifinals, as the Carolina Hurricanes eliminated the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 aggregate.
For their part, the New York Rangers eliminated the Pittsburgh Penguins with a 4-3 aggregate and a very exciting game 7 that ended 4-3.
5:09 PM7 days ago

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals will be played

The Carolina Hurricanes, who finished second in the conference with 54 wins and 28 losses and eliminated the Boston Bruins 4-3 in the first round of the playoffs, will host the fifth game of the series.
The New York Rangers finished the regular season in fourth place with 52 wins and 30 losses and won the last game between them.
5:04 PM7 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 NHL: New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes

My name is Rodrigo Torres and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens here on VAVEL

VAVEL Logo