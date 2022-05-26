Highlights an goals: Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Calgary Flames in 2022 NHL Playoffs
We thank you for your attention during the transmission of this event
END GAME

Edmonton Oilers beat Calgary Flames 5-4
OT 16:47

Connor McDavid scored the winning goal for Edmonton Oilers. The visiting team takes the game
OVER TIME BEGINS

With the game tied in regular time, we went into overtime.
END OF THE THIRD PERIOD

The game ends in a four-goal draw. There will be extra time
3P 2:45

Evander Kane misses a shot for Oliers
3P 5:00

Powerplay a favor de Edmonton Oliers
3P 8:10

Flames try to get on goal, but are unsuccessful
3P 11:36

Dillon Dube won faceoff in neutral zone by Calgary Flames
3P 16:06

Kailer Yamamoto attempted a dangerous shot for Edmonton, but the puck is saved by the Flames' goaltender
THIRD PERIOD BEGINS

We reached the final period of the game
END OF THE SECOND PERIOD

Second half ends in a four-goal tie
2P 3:00

Calle Jarnkrok scores the equalizer for the Flames
2P 3:51

Evan Bouchard scores another goal for Edmonton
2P 4:32

Johnny Gaudreau immediately scores the equalizer for the Flames. 3-3
2P 5:00

Power Play Goal Scored by Zach Hyman assisted by Leon Draisaitl.

Edmonton scores

2P 6:17

Connor McDavid won faceoff in defensive zone. Record in favor of Edmonton
2P 10:45

Jesse Puljujarvi anota el gol del empate a favor de Edmonton Oliers
2P 13:00

Oliers goal scored by Darnell Nurse assisted by Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman
2P 14:49

Flames goal scored by Mikael Backlund assisted by Blake Coleman
2P 18:01

Missed opportunity by Evander Kane in favor of Edmonton Oliers.
SECOND PERIOD BEGINS

The second period of the game is already in play with the Flames up in the score.
END OF THE FIRST PERIOD

Finish the first episode of the game from Canada
1P 2:05

Darnell Nurse nearly scores for the Oliers, but the puck goes wide.
1P 5:28

Oliver Kylington misses a shot for Calgary Flames, the puck doesn't go in.
1P 9:01

Powerplay in favor of Calgary Flames
1P 10:23

Goal scored by Andrew Mangiapane in favor of the Flames.
1P 15:08

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins misses a shot in favor of the Oliers.
GAME ON

Edmonton wins the duel for the puck and the game is already in play
Edmonton Oliers goes all out

Calgary Flames starting line-up



Last five games of Calgary Flames

5/24/22    vs EDM    L5-3
5/22/22    vs EDM    L4-1
5/20/22    vs EDM    L3-5
5/18/22    vs EDM    L9-6
5/15/22    vs DAL     W3-2
Last five games of Edmonton Oliers

5/24/22    vs CGY    W5-3
5/22/22    vs CGY    W4-1
5/20/22    vs CGY    W3-5
5/18/22    vs CGY    L9-6
5/14/22    vs LA      W2-0
Flames fans are ready

Oliers arrives in the arena

Everything is ready

In less than an hour the game between Edmonton Oilers vs Calgary Flames, corresponding to game 5 of round 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup 2021-22 playoffs, will start.
Stay tuned for the Edmonton Oliers vs Calgary Flames live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Edmonton Oliers vs Calgary Flames live match, as well as the latest information from the arena.
How to watch Edmonton Oliers vs Calgary Flames live?

Edmonton Oliers vs Calgary Flames will be televised on ESPN.

If you want to watch directly on streaming: ESPN App

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Edmonton Oliers vs Calgary Flames NHL game?

Argentina: 10:30 PM on Star + 
Bolivia: 9:30 PM on Star +
Brazil: 10:30 PM on Star +
Chile: 10:30 PM at Star +
Colombia: 8:30 PM at Star +
Ecuador: 8:30 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 9:30 PM on ESPN and NHL TV
Spain: 1:30 AM (May 27)
Mexico: 8:30 PM on ESPN Deportes and Star +
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 8:30 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 10:30 PM on Star +
Edmonton Oliers key player

Connor McDavid, a 25-year-old Canadian, has 44 goals scored, 79 assists and 123 points, has the number 97 and is one of the best players in Edmonton, in this series he has 7 assists and 2 goals, he will try to give his team the pass to the great final of the western conference against a very difficult Flames team.
Calgary Flames key player

Johnny Gaudreau, who has 40 goals scored, 75 assists and 115 points created, is one of the best players on the Calgary Flames, has 5 assists with no goals in the current semifinal series and is looking for a win tomorrow to tie the series and close out the Stanley Cup playoffs at home.
Direct confrontation

The record shows an overall tie, as the Calgary Flames have won 3 games, while the Edmonton Oilers have also won the same number of times.
Calgary Flames

Calgary Flames will have to bounce back from an adverse result in the series. Now that the head-to-head series is 1-3, Canada's Flames will have to do their homework on their home turf and get closer to a draw, as a loss would leave them far behind in their quest for this season's Stanley Cup title.
Edmonton Oliers

Edmonton Oliers have the advantage in the series with three games won, against one lost. The Edmonton team has the chance to finish the direct confrontation if it wins this fifth game against the Canadian Calgary Flames. All is given
Scotiabank Saddledome

The Scotiabank Saddledome is a multi-sport arena located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. In this sports hall, the Calgary Flames play their home games. It was inaugurated on October 15, 1983 and has a maximum seating capacity of 17,104 for ice hockey.
 
Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Game 1 of the 2021-22 NHL Playoffs: Edmonton Oliers vs Calgary Flames live stream!

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
 
