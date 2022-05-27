Highlights and goal: Colorado Avalanche 3-2 St. Louis Blues in 2022 NHL Playoffs


6:33 PM5 days ago

6:29 PM5 days ago

END GAME

Colorado Avalanche beat St. Louis Blues 3-2
12:42 AM5 days ago

3P 2:31

Missed shot by Ryan O'Reilly at the Blues.
12:41 AM5 days ago

3P 6:00

The Blues try to get the equalizer without success
12:40 AM5 days ago

3P 9:26

J.T. Compher scores powerplay goal for Avalanche
12:39 AM5 days ago

3P 12:43

Nazem Kadri attempted a shot on behalf of the Avalanche, but to no avail.
12:32 AM5 days ago

3P 15:00

Robert Thomas won faceoff in neutral zone
12:08 AM5 days ago

THIRD PERIOD BEGINS

We reached the final period of the game
10:38 PM5 days ago

END OF SECOND PERIOD

The second half ends and we are in for a thrilling finale.
10:33 PM5 days ago

2P 1:34

Blues look for a goal, but have no luck
9:54 PM5 days ago

2P 5:00

Two penalty minutes in favor of the Avalanche
9:30 PM5 days ago

2P 8:23

Goal by Blues scored by Jordan Kyrou assisted by Brayden Schenn
9:24 PM5 days ago

2P 12:56

J.T. Compher scores the equalizer for Avalanche
9:22 PM5 days ago

2P 16:00

Jordan Kyrou misses a shot that ends up just outside the Avalanche goal.
9:20 PM5 days ago

SECOND PERIOD BEGINS

We reached the second episode of the game
9:19 PM5 days ago

END OF THE FIRST PERIOD

First half ends with the Blues on top
 
9:16 PM5 days ago

1P 1:08

Goal by Blues scored by Justin Faulk assisted by Niko Mikkola
9:15 PM5 days ago

1P 5:00

Josh Manson tried to get to the goal, but the shot was deflected
9:14 PM5 days ago

1P 8:55

Brayden Schenn's shot deflected in favor of the Blues.
9:12 PM5 days ago

1P 11:44

Powerplay a favor de St. Louis
9:11 PM5 days ago

1P 15:08

Andrew Cogliano shoots wide in favor of the Avalanche.
9:05 PM5 days ago

GAME ON

Avalanche vs Blues game already played
9:04 PM5 days ago

Falta menos

Soon the game will start, the protagonists will go out on the ice.
9:03 PM5 days ago

People support the Avlanche

9:02 PM5 days ago

Blues fans are ready

8:56 PM5 days ago

St. Louis Blues starting line-up



8:55 PM5 days ago

Colorado Avalanche staring line-up



8:42 PM5 days ago

Everything is ready

In minutes will begin the game between Colorado Avalanche vs St. Louis Blues, corresponding to game 6 of round 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup 2021-22 playoffs.
1:32 AM6 days ago

1:22 AM6 days ago

1:17 AM6 days ago

St. Louis Blues key player

The St. Louis Blues' David Perron is the team's player with the most goals, having scored nine goals. In the season, he accumulated 57 points, product of 27 goals and 30 assists, being his team's leader in goals and points in the postseason.
1:12 AM6 days ago

Colorado Avalanche key player

The Colorado Avalanche are highlighted by the presence of Nathan McKinnon. The 26-year-old is one of the team's top point scorers in the postseason with four points on the strength of eight goals and five assists.
1:07 AM6 days ago

Clashes between the two teams

St. Louis Blues 5-4 Colorado Avalanche Colorado Avalanche 6-3 St. Louis Blues Colorado Avalanche 5-2 St. Louis Blues St. Louis Blues 4-1 Colorado Avalanche Game 5 St. Louis Blues 5-4 Colorado Avalanche Game 4 Colorado Avalanche 6-3 St. Louis Blues Game 3 Colorado Avalanche 5-2 St. Louis Blues Game 2 St. Louis Blues 4-1 Colorado Avalanche Game 1 St. Louis Blues 2-3 Colorado Avalanche St. Louis Blues 3-5 Colorado Avalanche Colorado Avalanche 4-3 St. Louis Blues
1:02 AM6 days ago

St. Louis Blues

St. Louis Blues will be looking to tie the series and force everything to a seventh game that will allow them to reach the last chance to advance to the next round. It is of great importance for the Blues to have a good game in front of their home fans.
12:57 AM6 days ago

Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche have a chance to clinch the series and advance to the next round and eliminate the Blues once and for all. To do so, they will have to beat the team from St. Louis. For now, the head-to-head matchup is three games to two in favor of the Colorado Avalanche.
12:52 AM6 days ago

Enterprise Center

The game between Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues will be played this Friday at the Enterprise Center, in St. Louis, USA.This venue has a capacity of 19,260 people and opened its doors for the first time in 1994. It is home to the St. Louis Blues field hockey franchise and has been the ideal venue for musical performances.
12:47 AM6 days ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NHL 2021-22: Colorado Avalanche vs St. Louis Blues and live!

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and news here on VAVEL.

