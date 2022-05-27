Highlights and goal: Colorado Avalanche 3-2 St. Louis Blues in 2022 NHL Playoffs

ADVERTISEMENT
END GAME
Colorado Avalanche beat St. Louis Blues 3-2
3P 2:31
Missed shot by Ryan O'Reilly at the Blues.
3P 6:00
The Blues try to get the equalizer without success
3P 9:26
J.T. Compher scores powerplay goal for Avalanche
3P 12:43
Nazem Kadri attempted a shot on behalf of the Avalanche, but to no avail.
3P 15:00
Robert Thomas won faceoff in neutral zone
THIRD PERIOD BEGINS
We reached the final period of the game
END OF SECOND PERIOD
The second half ends and we are in for a thrilling finale.
2P 1:34
Blues look for a goal, but have no luck
2P 5:00
Two penalty minutes in favor of the Avalanche
2P 8:23
Goal by Blues scored by Jordan Kyrou assisted by Brayden Schenn
2P 12:56
J.T. Compher scores the equalizer for Avalanche
2P 16:00
Jordan Kyrou misses a shot that ends up just outside the Avalanche goal.
SECOND PERIOD BEGINS
We reached the second episode of the game
END OF THE FIRST PERIOD
First half ends with the Blues on top
1P 1:08
Goal by Blues scored by Justin Faulk assisted by Niko Mikkola
1P 5:00
Josh Manson tried to get to the goal, but the shot was deflected
1P 8:55
Brayden Schenn's shot deflected in favor of the Blues.
1P 11:44
Powerplay a favor de St. Louis
1P 15:08
Andrew Cogliano shoots wide in favor of the Avalanche.
GAME ON
Avalanche vs Blues game already played
Falta menos
Soon the game will start, the protagonists will go out on the ice.
People support the Avlanche
Blues fans are ready
St. Louis Blues starting line-up
Colorado Avalanche staring line-up
Everything is ready
In minutes will begin the game between Colorado Avalanche vs St. Louis Blues, corresponding to game 6 of round 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup 2021-22 playoffs.
Stay tuned for the Colorado Avalanche vs St. Louis Blues live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Colorado Avalanche vs St. Louis Blues live stream, as well as the latest information from the arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs St. Louis Blues live?
Colorado Avalanche vs St. Louis Blues will be televised on ESPN.
What time is the Colorado Avalanche vs St. Louis Blues NHL game?
Argentina: 8:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 8:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 8:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 6:00 PM at Star +
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN and NHL TV
Spain: 0:00 (May 28)
Mexico: 6:00 PM on ESPN Deportes and Star +
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 6:00 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Star +
St. Louis Blues key player
The St. Louis Blues' David Perron is the team's player with the most goals, having scored nine goals. In the season, he accumulated 57 points, product of 27 goals and 30 assists, being his team's leader in goals and points in the postseason.
Colorado Avalanche key player
The Colorado Avalanche are highlighted by the presence of Nathan McKinnon. The 26-year-old is one of the team's top point scorers in the postseason with four points on the strength of eight goals and five assists.
Clashes between the two teams
St. Louis Blues 5-4 Colorado Avalanche Colorado Avalanche 6-3 St. Louis Blues Colorado Avalanche 5-2 St. Louis Blues St. Louis Blues 4-1 Colorado Avalanche Game 5 St. Louis Blues 5-4 Colorado Avalanche Game 4 Colorado Avalanche 6-3 St. Louis Blues Game 3 Colorado Avalanche 5-2 St. Louis Blues Game 2 St. Louis Blues 4-1 Colorado Avalanche Game 1 St. Louis Blues 2-3 Colorado Avalanche St. Louis Blues 3-5 Colorado Avalanche Colorado Avalanche 4-3 St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Blues will be looking to tie the series and force everything to a seventh game that will allow them to reach the last chance to advance to the next round. It is of great importance for the Blues to have a good game in front of their home fans.
Colorado Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche have a chance to clinch the series and advance to the next round and eliminate the Blues once and for all. To do so, they will have to beat the team from St. Louis. For now, the head-to-head matchup is three games to two in favor of the Colorado Avalanche.
Enterprise Center
The game between Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues will be played this Friday at the Enterprise Center, in St. Louis, USA.This venue has a capacity of 19,260 people and opened its doors for the first time in 1994. It is home to the St. Louis Blues field hockey franchise and has been the ideal venue for musical performances.
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NHL 2021-22: Colorado Avalanche vs St. Louis Blues and live!
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and news here on VAVEL.