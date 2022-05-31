Goals and summary of the Rangers 6-2 Tampa Bay in Game 1 of the NHL playoffs.
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:50 PM10 hours ago

End of match

Game over, Rangers defeat Tampa Bay 6-2 to take Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
10:41 PM10 hours ago

02:00 of the third period

last minutes of the game and Rangers are taking game 1 in the Eastern Conference Grand Final.
10:36 PM10 hours ago

05:00 of the third period

The intensity of the game drops and little by little Tampa Bay runs out of time.
10:25 PM10 hours ago

09:00 of the third period.

Goooool for Rangers, increasing the score and almost securing the match for the home team.
10:19 PM10 hours ago

14:00 of the third period

The game remains in the same tune, Rangers dominate and control the match.
10:10 PM10 hours ago

18:00 of the third period

Rangers completely dominate the game and already have one more goal on their account.
9:48 PM11 hours ago

End of the second period

The second period ends with Rangers ahead 4-2.
9:32 PM11 hours ago

07:00 of the second period

New York's goal, the home team takes the lead once again.
9:29 PM11 hours ago

09:00 of the second period

Goooool Tampa Bay ties the game again.
9:25 PM11 hours ago

10:00 of the second period

Goooool for New York, they take the lead on the scoreboard.
9:23 PM11 hours ago

12:00 of the second period

Little by little Tampa Bay generates danger, but the Rangers defend in a great way.
9:19 PM11 hours ago

16:00 of the second period

Rangers started this second period with more danger, looking for the goal that would give them the advantage on the scoreboard.
9:13 PM11 hours ago

20:00 of the second period

The second period starts at Madison Square 1-1.
8:55 PM12 hours ago

End of the first period

The first period ends with the Rangers 1-1 Tampa Bay.
8:50 PM12 hours ago

02:00 of the first period

We are approaching the end of the first half and both teams are pushing to take the lead into the first break.
8:41 PM12 hours ago

06:00 of the first period

After the equalizer, the game closed and the teams failed to generate danger.
8:29 PM12 hours ago

10:00 of the first period

Goooool for Tampa Bay lightning to tie the game.
8:22 PM12 hours ago

14:00 of the first period

Rangers start with more ball possession and feel more comfortable in the game.
8:18 PM12 hours ago

18:00 of the first period

Gooooool for New York, the locals take the lead on the scoreboard.
8:16 PM12 hours ago

20:00 of the first period

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning kicks off.
7:50 PM13 hours ago

All ready

Everything is ready for the start of the game, both teams are getting ready to jump on the ice and start the first period of this great final in the Eastern Conference.
7:50 PM13 hours ago

Full house

We will have a full house at Madison Square at the moment and everything is starting to get ready for the start of the Eastern Conference Finals.
7:45 PM13 hours ago

Other series

The Western Conference Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers kicked off yesterday, game 1 was won by the Colorado Avalanche with a score of 8-6.
7:40 PM13 hours ago

Tampa Bay Lightning have arrived at Madison Square

7:35 PM13 hours ago

Fans

Madison Square is slowly filling up for the start of Game 1 in the Eastern Conference Grand Final of the NHL playoffs.
7:30 PM13 hours ago

New York Rangers have arrived at Madison Square

7:25 PM13 hours ago

Absences

The New York Rangers will be without Kith Kinkaid and Sammy Blais, both players will be out indefinitely due to injury, while the Tampa Bay Lightning will be without Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel, both of whom will be out indefinitely due to injury in NHL.
7:20 PM13 hours ago

Major point creators

In this series the two players who have created the most points are Artemi Panarin for the New York Rangers with 96 points and Steven Stamkos for the Tampa Bay Lightning with 106 points, they will be two very important players tomorrow.
7:15 PM13 hours ago

Madison Square Garden

It is a sports pavilion located in Manhattan, New York, was inaugurated on February 11, 1968, has a capacity for 20,787 spectators is the home of the New York Rangers, and will be the venue for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final, in the playoffs of the National Hockey League.
7:10 PM13 hours ago

What time is the Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers NHL game?

Argentina: 9:00 PM on Star + 
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 9:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 9:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 7:00 PM at Star +
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on ESPN and NHL TV
Spain: 1:00 (June 1)
Mexico: 7:00 PM on ESPN Deportes and Star +
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 7:00 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on Star +
7:05 PM14 hours ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers live match, as well as the latest information from Madison Square Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
7:00 PM14 hours ago

How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers live?

The Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers game will be broadcasted on TV on Sky Sports.
If you want to watch directly on streaming: Star + in Latin America.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

6:55 PM14 hours ago

Another conference final

In the other key of the Western Conference Final, the Edmonton Oilers vs Colorado Avalanche, who will face each other for a ticket to the Stanley Cup Final.
6:50 PM14 hours ago

Background

In the last 5 games, the record indicates 4 wins for New York and one win for Tampa Bay, so tomorrow they will be the favorites to win Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final in the NHL playoffs.
6:45 PM14 hours ago

Key Player Rangers

Artemi Panarin:

Born in Russia, at 30 years old he is one of the players with the most assists and points created in the tournament for Rangers, he has a record of 22 goals, 74 assists and 96 points, in the semifinals he had 3 assists and a goal and will be looking to lead his team to Stanley Cup glory.


6:40 PM14 hours ago

Key Player Tampa Bay Lightning

Victor Hedman

Tampa Bay defenseman, born in Sweden in 1990, with 31 years is the second leading scorer in the current campaign with Lightning, has a record of 20 goals scored, 65 assists and 85 points created, was selected by Tampa Bay in the NHL Draft in 2009, will seek to give him the first victory in Game 1 of the Grand Final of the Eastern Conference in these playoffs to the Stanley Cup.

6:35 PM14 hours ago

Top scorer of Tampa Bay Lighting

Tampa Bay's top scorer this season is Steven Stamkos, who has scored 42 goals, being one of the most important players and a key player for his team's qualification to the Eastern Conference Final.
6:30 PM14 hours ago

Tampa Bay Lightning: Solid candidate to win the Stanley Cup

After sweeping the series 4-0 against Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay reaches the Eastern Conference Final as a clear candidate to reach the Stanley Cup Final, defeated with scores of 2-0, 5-1, 2-1 and 4-1 in a very easy way to Panthers who could not even win at home, this way the Lightning will reach this conference final in the NHL playoffs.
6:25 PM14 hours ago

Good evening to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers live stream, corresponding to game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final in the NHL Playoffs, The match will take place at Madison Square Garden.
VAVEL Logo