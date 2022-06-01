Edmonton Oilers vs Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Conference Final NHL Playoffs Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
Mikko Rantanen, a must see player!
The Avalanche forward is leading the team in offense as the best point generator and top scorer with 92 points, 36 goals and 56 assists so far this season. The Colorado star is back on the ice and is taking advantage of the great moment of the team to be fighting for the ticket to the next round of the Western Conference and, after the changes of the squad in the closing of the transfers, it seems that the coaching staff has made the decision to center the entire game around him. The center's combination with Nazem Kadri, the team's top assister, has generated a great offense for the Avalanche. Without a doubt, the connection between both players is bearing fruit for one of the most favorite teams for the title and we will see if they can respond in the final phases of the NHL.
How does the Avalanche get here?
The Colorado team arrives at a great moment after knocking out the Blues and placing themselves as the great favorite in the West to be in the Stanley Cup. Now the team seeks to continue its path in search of winning the Western Conference Final. One of the factors that benefited the team the most was the great season of players like Mikko Rantanen and Nazem Kadri, their level, added to the great season of Darcy Kuemper and Pavel Francouz's saves, has made the team close the regular season as leader of the Western Conference and Central Division with a record of 56 wins and 19 losses. The team arrives as the great favorite to win the series and it is expected that there will be no surprises so that they will get to the NHL finals as soon as possible.
Connor McDavid, a must see player!
The center from Edmonton is leading the team in offense as the best point generator and best assister with 123 points, 44 goals and 79 assists so far this season. The star of the Oilers is back on the ice and is taking advantage of the great moment of the team to be fighting for the ticket to the next round of the Eastern Conference and, after the changes of the roster in the closing of the transfers, it seems that the coaching staff has made the decision to revolve the entire game around him. The combination of the center with Leon Draisaitl, the team's top scorer, has generated a great offense for the Albertans. Undoubtedly, the connection between both players is bearing fruit for an underdog team that could cause a surprise and advance to the next round.
How does the Oilers arrive?
The Edmonton team arrives at a great moment after leaving out one of the great favorites of the season, now visiting, the team seeks to tie the series against the great favorite of the Western Conference and to be able to return to Edmonton in search of giving him the return to the situation and face his rival and fight for a ticket to the Stanley Cup final. One of the factors that benefited the team the most was the great closure that players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl had, the level of these added to the great season of Mikko Koskinen with which the team finished in second place in the Pacific Division of the Eastern Conference with a record of 49 wins and 27 losses. The team does not arrive as the great favorite to stay with the series, but it could surprise and get into the NHL grand final.
Where's the game?
The Ball Arena located in the city of Denver will host this duel between two teams that are fighting to advance to the NHL Finals. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche match, corresponding to the 2021-2022 NHL Western Conference Final. The meeting will take place at the Ball Arena, at 8:00 p.m.