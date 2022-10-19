Dach OT winner caps Canadiens rally against Penguins

Kirby Dach scored a power-play goal with 1:51 left in overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre.

Montreal went on the power play after Jeff Petry was called for cross-checking and Dach, acquired in a trade from Chicago on July 7th, scored his first goal with the Canadiens after re-directing Sean Monahan's post.

"There's no better feeling than getting your first one with a new team at home, and to boot, an overtime winner, as well", he said.

Nick Suzuki scored, Kaiden Guhle had two assists and Sam Montembeault made 26 saves for Montreal, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

"We had a really good 40 minutes. Like when [coach Martin St. Louis] came into the room after the second, that's what he told us", Montembeault said.

"Like we were playing well. We just had to stay the course, not go into the third and try to do too much. Just keep going, keep playing the way we were playing. And it paid off, and we got a big goal at the end."

Evgeni Malkin scored both Pittsburgh goals, Bryan Rust had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 36 saves in his first appearance of the season.

"It's real disappointing. We didn't like the first period at all", said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. "I thought the second period we started to play. I thought we were probably the better team in the second period, but that's the only period. It's hard to win in this league when we only play one period."

After a goalless first period, Malkin put Pittsburgh in front less than four minutes into the second when shot across the grain on a one-timer from the right circle as Montembeault slid across the crease.

He doubled his tally when he drove to the slot and converted on a rebound at the top of the crease with 12:05 left in the period.

Just 1:10 into the third, Suzuki made it 2-1. His initial shot from the left face-off circle got past DeSmith, but hit the post. He then skated around the net and poked home the rebound.

Cole Caufield tied the game with 2:20 remaining after Montembeault was pulled for the extra attacker. He converted on a one-timer from below the left circle after receiving a diagonal cross-ice pass from Jonathan Drouin.

"I didn't even see the pass, and all of a sudden it's in the back of the net", DeSmith said.

"You can kind of see from my spot over there where everybody is, and you just try to get lost and time it so you come to the puck at the right time", Caufield said. "And obviously [Drouin] made a [heck] of a pass. I think that one's on him. I had the whole side of the net."

With time winding down in overtime, Dach capped the comeback to give Montreal it's first win of the season while handing Pittsburgh it's first loss.

"It's a tough loss tonight, but the team, every game we play better and better", Malkin said. "And my line, like myself, I'm trying to keep going every game. I hope (I have) no injuries again. I feel my confidence. I feel like i'm still a good player."