Jones stars as Kraken deal Penguins fourth consecutive loss

Martin Jones made 32 saves as the Seattle Kraken defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 at Climate Pledge Arena.

"That was a team win", said Seattle coach Dave Hakstol. "We talked about it before the game. We had an opportunity to accomplish something here. It's game 10. We played a lot of hockey. For us, we look at things in segments, and at the end of our second segment we had a chance to put ourselves in a good spot in that segment, and we were able to do that."

Jaden Schwartz had a goal and an assist as the Kraken (4-4-2) won two of three games on their homestand.

Jake Guentzel marked his return to the lineup by scoring Pittsburgh's only goal and Casey DeSmith made 27 saves as the Penguins (4-4-1) lost the final four games of this five-game road trip.

Jones stars as Seattle cruise past Pittsburgh

Guentzel, who missed the entire road trip before returning here, put Pittsburgh in front 1-0 a little more than halfway in the second period when he intercepted Jamie Oleksiak's cross-ice pass at the blue line and beat Jones five-hole.

"Obviously you never want to be out, so it's nice to be back with teammates and get back in the game action, but just a tough result", Guenztel said. "Hopefully we an go home and it'll change."

Seattle had two goals ruled out in the second period after video review.

The Penguins challenged a tap-in at by Ryan Donato and it was determined that he preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was offsides prior to scoring.

Another challenge came after it appeared that Andre Burakovsky scored, but a missed stoppage of play, confirmed that Alex Wennberg played the puck with a high stick.

The clock was reset to 11:09 and after that, Jordan Eberle tied the game off a cross-ice feed from Matty Beniers.

"Getting that third one that finally stuck, you know, got the crowd going a lot and yeah, we definitely got some momentum off of it, for sure", Jones said.

Morgan Geekie put the Kraken in front 2-1 with 1:27 left in the second, scoring off a rebound from a shot by Daniel Sprong.

Schwartz scored into an empty net with a minute left in the game for the final margin.

"When we needed the big save, Jones was there", Hakstol said. "We did a lot of little things right in terms of winning some of the right battles, including face-offs, at a key time, so we did a lot of those little things."