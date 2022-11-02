Bruins rally to top Penguins in overtime for sixth straight win

Hampus Lindholm scored 1:23 into overtime as the Boston Bruins rallied from a three-goal deficit to stun the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 in overtime at PPG Paints Arena.

"I've been feeling pretty confident about my game, so I knew it's a 60-minute hockey game", he said. "Fell behind there a little bit early, but 60 minutes of hockey, so you just try to stick with it. Tonight's one of those nights where it went our way."

Boston starting goaltender Linus Ullmark was pulled with 8:24 left in the second period after allowing five goals on 23 shots. Jeremy Swayman replaced him, but was injured after teammate Patrice Bergeron fell into him less than six minutes into the third period.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist and Tristan Jarry made 35 saves as Pittsburgh (4-4-2) has now lost five straight games.

"At the end of the day, we've got to find a way to win games", Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said. "When you've got a two-goal lead heading into the third, you're in a good position to win. We had opportunities to win. We didn't take advantage of it."

Lindholm's big night helps Bruins edge Penguins

Sidney Crosby put Pittsburgh in front 1-0 just 30 seconds into the game, beating Ullmark from the slot with a wrist shot while on one knee for his fifth goal in ten games.

"We're just giving up too much", Crosby said. "We finally got a lead, we didn't do a good enough job. ... We did a lot of good things. I think it was one of our better games, for the most part. But we've got to find a way to close it out."

Boston tied the score when Trent Federic skated the puck into the crease and as Jarry tried to freeze it, Charlie Coyle backhanded it in.

Jakob Lauko's first NHL goal with 6:40 left in the first period put the Bruins in front 2-1. Nick Foligno sent a pass above Jeff Petry and Chad Ruhwedel to Lauko for a wrist shot from the left circle.

Malkin tied the score less than two minutes into the second period. scoring on a tap-in near the right post and Josh Archibald's one-timer made it 3-2 to the hosts.

Bryan Rust scored inside the left post to make it 4-2 and 20 seconds later, Rickard Rakell chased Ullmark by beating him with a snap shot.

Brad Marchand cut it to 5-3 with a one-timer while Boston was on the power play and Pavel Zacha made it a one-goal game by deflecting a Lindholm shot with 8:01 remaining.

"I'm sitting there and i'm like 'We're generating chances. I just love the fight in this team", Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. "There's like nine minutes left. Might not be our night. But geez, it was."

With just 1:17 left in regulation, Taylor Hall tied things up on a spinning shot from the slot.

"The cliche line is you keep playing, you keep believing", Hall said. "I think it's so true. We weren't get run out of the building by any means. ... So, it's a huge win. Not that we're not a confident team, but to show that when you're down three, just keep chugging along."

Lindholm shot from atop the left face-off circle after skating from end to end. It was his fourth point of the game (one goal, three assists).

Despite the loss, Brock McGinn is encouraged about where the Penguins are headed.

"I think we're building right now", he said. "I think we played a little better tonight. We just have to go out tomorrow (against Buffalo) and play again".