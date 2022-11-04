Jones shuts out Wild as Kraken win third straight

Martin Jones made 22 saves as the Seattle Kraken picked up their third consecutive win, shutting out the Minnesota Wild 4-0 at the Xcel Energy Center.

After being reinstated to the active roster in time for this game, Jones, who missed the previous game, picked up his first shutout since April 2, 2021.

"I just try to stay in the moment", he said. "It was nice to get that [fourth] goal to add a little cushion there. Just try to stay on the moment and take each play."

Alex Wennberg scored twice and Daniel Sprong had two assists as Seattle (6-4-2) finishes up a three-game road trip on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

"It was just straight up 60 minutes of hockey", Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol said. "We just wanted to play real good road game in a tough building. This building can be where momentum can get rolling, so we wanted to make sure we were ready to play a good, smart road game. Make sure we were skating, make sure we were competing in all the little areas of the game, puck battles and everything else."

Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves for Minnesota (5-5-2), who saw their two-game winning streak snapped.

"I don't know. I'm not going to try to make excuses", Wild coach Dean Evason said. "We just flat out didn't have the energy level that we needed to play here tonight."

Kraken remain hot, shut out Wild

After a goalless first period, Seattle took the lead 5:02 into the second period when Morgan Geekie deflected Sprong's shot from the half-wall.

Geekie now has a goal in three straight games and five points in his past six.

"I jjust try to stick to my game for the most part", he said. "I've got a couple of good linemates helping me out. ... I'm just trying to be in the right spot at the right time and create offense."

Jamie Oleksiak made it 2-0 with a one-timer and 3:13 later, Wennberg scored on the power play to give the Kraken a three-goal lead.

"They came out hot", Wild forward Matt Boldy said. "They were all over us. Their D had really good gaps and I don't think we were doing the right things early; [we were] trying to be a little too cute with it, myself included. We just got away from our game because we were trying to make too many plays."

Wennberg picked up his second goal of the game with 9:25 remaining in the game, re-directing Will Borgen's shot from the point.

"I feel like we're sticking to the game plan", Wennberg said. "These are really good teams we're playing against every night. Everyone's chipping in, though. There's no secret to it. I wish we could say that there is, but it's just a hard-working team. Everyone's fighting for one another, and that's just the way we want to play."

Embed from Getty Images