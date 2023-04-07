Pastrnak hat-trick sends Bruins past Penguins

David Pastrnak broke a 3-3 tie as he scored the game-winning goal to lift the Boston Bruins past the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 at PPG Paints Arena.

The Boston forward, who has 102 points this season in 76 games, the first time in nine career seasons he's reached the century mark.

"It's great. I've said many times, I'd probably take 100 (points) over 50 goals", he said. I'm very happy with it. Big thanks to my linemates and teammates. Things have been going well, and (I) feel good out there."

Pavel Zacha had three assists and Jeremy Swayman made 21 saves for the Bruins, who continue at a historic pace with a 59-12-5 record.

"It's a great accomplishment, but it's hard when you're right in the moment to embrace it, I guess maybe enjoy it", said Boston head coach Jim Montgomery. "I think after the season is over, we'll be able to sit back. It's historical what we're doing. It's a pleasure to coach these guys."

Bryan Rust registered a three-point night with two goals and an assist and Jake Guentzel scored for a fourth consecutive game as Pittsburgh fell a point behind Florida for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

"We've got to find a way to get over it", said coach Mike Sullivan. "It was a tough way to lose tonight. It was a tough way to lose, and it stings when the games have so much meaning, like they do at this time of year. But we've got to find a way to get over it. That falls on all of us, myself included."

Penguins battle back three times, fall short against Bruins

Charlie McAvoy put Boston in front just 6:20 into the game as he scored into an open net after receiving a diving backhand pass from Zacha as the Bruins' power play was about to expire.

"We've been doing that all year, finding ways to win games", McAvoy said. "I feel like our leadership and our overall team composure has been good for us. Never too high, never too low."

Rust tied the game on the Penguins' first shot of the game a little over a minute later. Taking a backhand pass from Sidney Crosby, he went backhand to forehand before his wrist shot went through the legs of Dmitry Orlov.

Pastrnak put the Bruins back in front 1:41 into the second period, deflecting Orlov's backhand shot with Boston on the power play.

"Playing against a really good team over there", Rust said. "It's just one of those things where a couple little breakdowns end up in the back of our net."

Rust tied the game at 2-2 in the third period as Swayman made the initial save on his shot from a two-on-one, but he was run into by McAvoy which resulted in the puck going into the back of the net.

Pastrnak gave the Bruins the lead for the third time in the game, scoring on a one-timer from the right face-off circle.

Guentzel again tied it as his one-timer from the slot beat Swayman as Crosby provided a screen in front. Montgomery challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the goal was upheld.

Boston won when Pastrnak received a pass from Zacha, his one-timer from the high slot inching the Bruins closer to history.

"Regardless of who we're playing, it's tough", Crosby said. "We battled back. To not get any points out of it, it's frustrating."