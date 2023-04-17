Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs

ADVERTISEMENT
Boston's last lineup
Boston's last lineup was as follows: Lyon, Ekblad, Forsling, Reinhart, Barkov, Verhaeghe, Montour, Staal M., Tkachuk, Lundell, Loustarinen, Gudas, Mahura, Duclair, Staal E., Lomberg, Smith, Withe, Cousins, Bobrovsky.
Florida's last lineup
Florida's last lineup was as follows: Montembesult, Barron, Matheson, Armia, Suzuki, Drouin, Wideman, Edmundson, Gallagher, Evans, Pitlick, Allard, Kovacevic, Gurianov, Tierney, Farrell, Teasdale, Condotta, Pezzetta, Allen.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruis of 18th April 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM,
Bolivia: 8:30 PM.
Brasil: 8:30 PM.
Chile: 7:30 PM.
Colombia: 6:30 PM.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM.
USA (ET): 6:30 PM.
Spain: 12:30 AM,
Mexico: 5:30 PM.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM.
Peru: 8:30 PM.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM.
Venezuela: 7:30 PM.
Where to watch
The Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins game can be seen on the NHL channel and ESPN. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the updated score on VAVEL.
Boston standings
Boston earned the first place to advance to the final rounds in search of the title. They finished in first place with 135 points in the 82 games. As a home team, they scored 71 points scoring 145 times and conceding in 74 games.
Florida standings
Florida clinched second place to advance to the final rounds for the NHL title. They finished second with 113 points in 82 games, 22 points behind the first-place Boston Bruins. As visitors, they scored 54 points, scoring 129 times and conceding in 110 games.
Last game for Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins defeated the Montreal Canadiens in their previous match by a 4-5 margin in the last game of the Eastern Conference. The leaders closed the season with a victory to consolidate their lead in the standings. The home side took the lead with Condotta's goal in the third minute of the match. After seven minutes, Frederic equalized with his goal. Debrusk put Boston ahead in the first half, turning the score around. In the second period, the home side went back in front with goals from Suzuki and Pezzetta. Halfway through the second period, Orlov equalized to put the game away in the final period. In the first minute of the third period, Barron put his team ahead but the Eastern Conference leaders turned the score around with goals from Coyle and Pastrnak.
Florida's last game
Florida consummated a defeat on the last day of the regular season against Carolina Hurricanes by two goals. The result of the match was 4-6 in favor of the visitors who started scoring in the eighth minute of the match thanks to Burns. The first half ended with 0-1 on the scoreboard. The second half also saw only one goal from Kothaniemi. Both sides went into the final period with the score at 0-2, where eight goals were scored. Florid equalized with Barkov and Lomberg but the visitors' reaction was extraordinary, as they again took a three-goal lead. Burns, Fast and Gostisbehere put Carolina ahead. However, the home side cut the deficit again thanks to Duclair and Verhaeghe. In the final stretch, Aho put the sentence on the scoreboard to give Carolina the victory.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of the Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins this Monday, March 18 at 1:30 Spanish time. The game corresponds to the round of 16 of the NHL. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.