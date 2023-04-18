Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Star LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Match
Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Star Live Score

Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Star match live updates and live commentary
"I just keep playing him more," DeBoer said after Johnston scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over St. Louis. Louis on Thursday.  "I used him on the penalty kick today & At night, I used it in the last minute of the game.   He's a young player and shouldn't be strong, but he wins most of his battles and is on the mend. getting above average in the clashes.   better and better. He had an incredible, incredible season.”

"He is here. It's just getting better," DeBoer said earlier in the season. "It always amazes me when a young player with junior eligibility comes into this league and has some kind of success.   you hope you can put him on ice and just make him survive. To have a young man like that come in and contribute every night, it's amazing. very rare."

"It’s been incredible," It was fun and it went by fast."

"I want to compete against the best players," he said. " that's what it's about. É fun to face some of the best, like McDavid and MacKinnon."

"When I first joined, just the speed and how good the game really is," he said. " What do you really not understand how tall is?   give it a try. And then what some of these top players are like.     on TV and think 'Wow, they're good', but you don't?   play against them."

" you can see that real goal scored in him where he gets hot for a few games and then he gets cold and then he gets hot again", said the striker Tyler Seguin . " There’s only an experienced gunner there, and it’s good. It's great to have you warm now."

" How exciting is it, how good is it? the team we have and make the playoffs in my freshman year," said Johnston. "We have a great opportunity here."

  the highlight of the Dallas Stars season. The left wing has 109 points, with 46 goals and 63 assists.
How do the Dallas Stars arrive?

The Dallas Stars arrives for the confrontation with six straight victories in the last matches of the regular season, where the team finished with 108 points, with 47 victories and 35 defeats in the 82 duels.
"And if it doesn’t happen, that means everyone is happy. going in a different direction and it never works," said Ferraro.

 "But I was sure they would have a bit of a rough identity," it does not completely change your view from player to manager. And through Bill, and then when they changed the trainer to Dean, it kind of clicked.”

"I love the way they play," said a former NHL player and executive. "They play hard and are tough to play."

"I think the important thing is that we're extremely, I don't mean brutally honest, but we're honest with the guys," said Guerin.

"They want this," said Guerin, who won two Stanley Cups as a player and two more as an executive in Pittsburgh.

""" If you're out of lineup, one of these guys will talk to them and tell you exactly why. And it might just be a simple thing, there is no way.   "You're just not going to play tonight," Guerin said.    it wasn't very good last time and we talked to you about it. (about this). Like, when Matt Dumba and Ryan Hartman were out, we were honest with them. And they did the job and they fixed it. They trusted us and believed in it and we were honest with them. Only I think it helps guys a lot. They don’t want to be tricked."

" That's how I've always liked to be treated and that's how it is. That's how I'm going to do it," said Guerin. "I don't know any other way to do this. I'm a terrible liar.   you can ask the guys. I talk to the players. I talk to the coaches. And I can't lie to them. It's not going to help anyone and I suck at that."

"Headless, to be sure," said the popular Gaudreau. "My heart is in my heart. here. I felt right at home the first day I arrived in Minnesota. More than that, I believe in this group a lot and that's what it's all about. very important to me. I believe in this group that we have, such a solid group. I believe in culture. They are good people first and good players second."

"I’m very proud of the way this group has come together over the past two years,” ;last years to take the Minnesota Wild to a different place. We have a good culture. We have a team-first mentality, and again, this has been a huge group effort and everyone has bought into it because all we want to do is build a team. win."

" You want to come to a workplace every day that is supportive, serious, fun, and you know you're going to get better," Guerin added.       will be pushed. But I think as a player it's important.   he wants.   you want direction.   Do you want to trust your leadership, your coach, your GM, you? want to trust them. I think players trust us. We work on it. We worked a lot on it."

  Minnesota Wild's highlight of the season. The left wing has 75 points, with 40 goals and 35 assists.
How does Minnesota WIld arrive?

Minnesota WIld arrives for the confrontation with two defeats in the last games of the regular season, where they finished in sixth place with 103 points, with 46 victories and 36 defeats in the 82 duels.
NHL

The game will be played at American Airlines Center

The Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Star game will be played at American Airlines Center, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
