Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Star LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
WatchMinnesota Wild vs Dallas Star Live Score Here
Open quotes!
"He is here. It's just getting better," DeBoer said earlier in the season. "It always amazes me when a young player with junior eligibility comes into this league and has some kind of success. you hope you can put him on ice and just make him survive. To have a young man like that come in and contribute every night, it's amazing. very rare."
"It’s been incredible," It was fun and it went by fast."
"I want to compete against the best players," he said. " that's what it's about. É fun to face some of the best, like McDavid and MacKinnon."
"When I first joined, just the speed and how good the game really is," he said. " What do you really not understand how tall is? give it a try. And then what some of these top players are like. on TV and think 'Wow, they're good', but you don't? play against them."
" you can see that real goal scored in him where he gets hot for a few games and then he gets cold and then he gets hot again", said the striker Tyler Seguin . " There’s only an experienced gunner there, and it’s good. It's great to have you warm now."
" How exciting is it, how good is it? the team we have and make the playoffs in my freshman year," said Johnston. "We have a great opportunity here."
Look at him!
How do the Dallas Stars arrive?
Open quotes!
"But I was sure they would have a bit of a rough identity," it does not completely change your view from player to manager. And through Bill, and then when they changed the trainer to Dean, it kind of clicked.”
"I love the way they play," said a former NHL player and executive. "They play hard and are tough to play."
"I think the important thing is that we're extremely, I don't mean brutally honest, but we're honest with the guys," said Guerin.
"They want this," said Guerin, who won two Stanley Cups as a player and two more as an executive in Pittsburgh.
""" If you're out of lineup, one of these guys will talk to them and tell you exactly why. And it might just be a simple thing, there is no way. "You're just not going to play tonight," Guerin said. it wasn't very good last time and we talked to you about it. (about this). Like, when Matt Dumba and
" That's how I've always liked to be treated and that's how it is. That's how I'm going to do it," said Guerin. "I don't know any other way to do this. I'm a terrible liar. you can ask the guys. I talk to the players. I talk to the coaches. And I can't lie to them. It's not going to help anyone and I suck at that."
"Headless, to be sure," said the popular Gaudreau. "My heart is in my heart. here. I felt right at home the first day I arrived in Minnesota. More than that, I believe in this group a lot and that's what it's all about. very important to me. I believe in this group that we have, such a solid group. I believe in culture. They are good people first and good players second."
"I’m very proud of the way this group has come together over the past two years,” ;last years to take the Minnesota Wild to a different place. We have a good culture. We have a team-first mentality, and again, this has been a huge group effort and everyone has bought into it because all we want to do is build a team. win."
" You want to come to a workplace every day that is supportive, serious, fun, and you know you're going to get better," Guerin added. will be pushed. But I think as a player it's important. he wants. you want direction. Do you want to trust your leadership, your coach, your GM, you? want to trust them. I think players trust us. We work on it. We worked a lot on it."