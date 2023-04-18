New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 19:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs.
Brazil: 19:00 hrs.
Chile: 18:00 hrs.
Colombia: 17:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs.
Spain: 01:00 hrs.
Mexico: 17:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs.
Peru: 17:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player on the New Jersey Devils.
Jack Hughes, a 21-year-old player, is currently the eighth player in the NFL with the most goals, a total of 43 goals, in addition to 56 assists for a total of 99 contributions. In the last five games he has played, he has a total of three goals and six assists;
Watch out for this player in New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin, a left wing who has 92 contributions this season with 29 goals and 63 assists, is in the top 10 players with the most assists in the NFL's 2022-23 season. He has scored three goals in his last two games;
How are the New Jersey Devils doing?
In their last meeting they beat the Washington Capitals 4-5 in overtime. They have won four of their last five games. They closed the regular season in third place in the Eastern Conference with 112 points, 291 goals scored and 226 conceded;
How are the New York Rangers coming along?
They closed the regular season with two losses and have won only one of their last four games. They finished the regular season in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 107 points and with 227 goals scored and 219 conceded. While third in the Metropolitan Division.
Background
Twice the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils have faced each other in 2023, with the latter winning both, most recently on March 31, when the Devils won 2-1, while in January they won, but after an overtime. Of the last six meetings, the last four have been won by the New Jersey Devils.
The stadium
The game will be played at the Prudential Center, which was inaugurated in October 2007 and has a capacity for 2,500 spectators.
Preview of the match
New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils meet in the first game of the Round of 16 of the NHL Playoffs
