Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NHL

When is the Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning game and how to watch it LIVE?
PLAYOFF DATES:
- 4/18 - Toronto Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning - at Toronto
- 4/20 - Toronto Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning - in Toronto
- 22/04 - Tampa Bay Lightning x Toronto Maple Leafs - in Tampa Bay
- 24/04 - Tampa Bay Lightning x Toronto Maple Leafs - in Tampa Bay
- 27/04 - Toronto Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning - in Toronto * (if necessary)
- 29/04 - Tampa Bay Lightning-Toronto Maple Leafs - in Tampa Bay * (if necessary)
- 05/01 - Toronto Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning - in Toronto * (if necessary)
Toronto Maple Leafs
They are not only feeling the pressure from their fans, but also from within the organization. Kyle Dubas' contract is set to expire this summer, Sheldon Keefes is on the hot seat, and the contracts of superstars Auston Matthews and William Nylander expire at the conclusion of next season.
The Maple Leafs spent big at the trade deadline, giving up important pieces for the future, showing that Kyle Dubas is totally on this team. With a stacked Eastern Conference, no run to the playoffs would be easy, but I think with a little confidence this team can do some damage in the playoffs.
Meet the Tampa Bay Lightning
The team's name, "Lightning", came about when one of the team's owners witnessed a strong lightning storm, a common phenomenon in the Tampa area.
The team's mascot is an insect dressed in Lightning's costume called the Thunderbug. He participates in the games, cheering everyone up with his charisma and is a hit with the kids. He also makes several appearances in the community at charity events.
The ball is rolling for Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 5:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena, located on Bay Street in Toronto, Canada.
Venue: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Time: 5:30 pm ET
Where: ESPN and Star+
Real time: VAVEL Brasil.