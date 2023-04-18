Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NHL
2:00 PM2 hours ago

When is the Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning game and how to watch it LIVE?

League: NHL

Venue: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Time: 5:30 pm ET

Where: ESPN and Star+

Real time: VAVEL Brasil.

1:55 PM2 hours ago

When is the Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The game between Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning will start at 5:30 pm et, at Scotiabank Arena, located on Bay Street in Toronto, Canada, in the NHL playoffs. The game will be broadcast on STAR+ and ESPN. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
1:50 PM2 hours ago

Maple LeafsX-Factors

The "Big 4" - We saw last season that Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are determined to succeed in the Playoffs. Playoff success will only start with the production of the big players. Everyone always talks about depth is what wins the bowls, seeing your best players produce will have a similar impact. In the previous playoff series, it seemed to have been the depth scoring, not the top six players. We saw those players start to produce in the playoffs last year, and I expect that to happen this season as well. It's simple, if the Leafs want to advance to the second round, they need to score points from the entire lineup.
1:45 PM2 hours ago

Tampa Bay X-Factors

Vasilevskiy is once again having a great season, He will play a crucial role in the Lightning's success. Every team needs a great goalie for the playoffs, and Vasilevsky has proven that he can provide that. I hope Vasilevskiy steals at least one game for the Lightning in this series
1:40 PM2 hours ago

PLAYOFF DATES:

  • 4/18 - Toronto Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning - at Toronto
  • 4/20 - Toronto Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning - in Toronto
  • 22/04 - Tampa Bay Lightning x Toronto Maple Leafs - in Tampa Bay
  • 24/04 - Tampa Bay Lightning x Toronto Maple Leafs - in Tampa Bay
  • 27/04 - Toronto Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning - in Toronto * (if necessary)
  • 29/04 - Tampa Bay Lightning-Toronto Maple Leafs - in Tampa Bay * (if necessary)
  • 05/01 - Toronto Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning - in Toronto * (if necessary)
1:35 PM3 hours ago

THE LAST GAME...

The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first game of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. The teams meet on Saturday (14) for the fourth time this season. The Maple Leafs won 2-1 against the Lightning in the regular season. In their last regular season game on December 3, the Lightning had won 4-3 in overtime. Brayden Point led the Lightning with two goals.
1:30 PM3 hours ago

Toronto Maple Leafs

Moving to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Maple Leafs have a lot to prove this season and with time running out on their superstar contracts, it seems that this year is now or never for this core. The Leafs spent big at the trade deadline, acquiring key pieces for long-term playoff success. It's simple for this team, go big or go home.

They are not only feeling the pressure from their fans, but also from within the organization. Kyle Dubas' contract is set to expire this summer, Sheldon Keefes is on the hot seat, and the contracts of superstars Auston Matthews and William Nylander expire at the conclusion of next season.

The Maple Leafs spent big at the trade deadline, giving up important pieces for the future, showing that Kyle Dubas is totally on this team. With a stacked Eastern Conference, no run to the playoffs would be easy, but I think with a little confidence this team can do some damage in the playoffs.

1:25 PM3 hours ago

Meet the Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning is an NHL ice hockey team that plays in the Eastern Conference. The team has won three championships in its history, being the Stanley Cup winner in 2004, 2020, and 2021.

The team's name, "Lightning", came about when one of the team's owners witnessed a strong lightning storm, a common phenomenon in the Tampa area.

The team's mascot is an insect dressed in Lightning's costume called the Thunderbug. He participates in the games, cheering everyone up with his charisma and is a hit with the kids. He also makes several appearances in the community at charity events.

1:20 PM3 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning is a NHL playoff game.

The ball is rolling for Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 5:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena, located on Bay Street in Toronto, Canada.

Photo: Tampa Bay
Photo: Tampa Bay

 

1:15 PM3 hours ago

WELCOME!

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning face off this Tuesday (18) at 5:30 pm ET at Scotiabank Arena, formerly called the Air Canada Centre, located on Bay Street in Toronto, Canada, in an NHL clash.
