Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche: LIVE Score Updates (1-0)

THE GAME STARTS
Will the Avalanche repeat as champions?
Playoff ready.#GoAvsGo | #OneWayOurWay pic.twitter.com/6cJWsnygA8 — y - Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 18, 2023
The road to the Stanley Cup begins for Seattlle
The journey to the Cup begins tonight. pic.twitter.com/faUXgYmO6V — x - Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) April 18, 2023
Start of coverage
How to watch Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche?
What time is the game between Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche in NHL?
Argentina: 23:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 22:00 hrs.
Brazil: 23:00 hrs.
Chile: 22:00 hrs.
Colombia: 21:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 21:00 hrs.
Spain: 4:00 hrs.
Mexico: 20:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 22:00 hrs.
Peru: 21:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 23:00 hrs.
How are the Colorado Avalanche doing?
How do the Seattle Kraken get there?
Head to Head: Kraken vs Avalanche
Seattle had a 21-9-3 away record on the season, while Colorado had a 16-10-5 home record on the season.
Series Schedule
Advances the winner of four games in the series.
Tue, April 18: Kraken at Avalanche, 10 p.m.
Thu, April 20: Kraken at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m.
Sat, April 22: Avalanche at Kraken. 10 p.m.
Mon, April 24: Avalanche at Kraken, 10 p.m.
If needed.
Wed, April 26: Kraken at Avalanche
Fri, April 28: Avalanche at Kraken
Sun, April 30: Kraken at Avalanche