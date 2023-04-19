Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche: LIVE Score Updates (1-0)
Photo: NHL.com

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
9:43 PMa few seconds ago

1P | 7.25

Rantanen scores. 
9:26 PM17 minutes ago

1P | 16.34

Tolvanen scores.
9:24 PM20 minutes ago

THE GAME STARTS

Colorado's home game is underway.
8:43 PMan hour ago

Will the Avalanche repeat as champions?

8:41 PMan hour ago

The road to the Stanley Cup begins for Seattlle

8:33 PMan hour ago

Start of coverage

We are already in the coverage of this NHL Playoffs game, this will be the first game of the series between Kraken vs Avalanche.
5:00 PM5 hours ago

Stay tuned for more Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche action

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche as well as the latest information from the Ball Arena.
4:55 PM5 hours ago

How to watch Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche?

If you want to watch Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche live on TV, you can follow it on NHL TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
4:50 PM5 hours ago

What time is the game between Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche in NHL?

This is the start time of the game in several countries:

Argentina: 23:00 hrs. 

Bolivia: 22:00 hrs.

Brazil: 23:00 hrs.

Chile: 22:00 hrs.

Colombia: 21:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 21:00 hrs. 

Spain: 4:00 hrs.

Mexico: 20:00 hrs. 

Paraguay: 22:00 hrs.

Peru: 21:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 23:00 hrs.

4:45 PM5 hours ago

How are the Colorado Avalanche doing?

The Avalanche of the Western Conference clinched the top seed in the Central Division, earning them a top seed in the Playoffs. The reigning Stanley Cup champions begin their quest for their fourth championship. In the regular season, they had a 51-22-9 record for a total of 109 points.
4:40 PM5 hours ago

How do the Seattle Kraken get there?

The Kraken in the western conference earned the first wild card, which gave them access to one of the eight spots in the Playoffs. This will be the first time for the Kraken in Stanley Cup contention. In the regular season, they had a 46-28-8 record for a total of 100 points.
4:35 PM5 hours ago

Head to Head: Kraken vs Avalanche

The regular season series went in favor of Seattle, with a 2-1 record in favor of the Kraken. 

Seattle had a 21-9-3 away record on the season, while Colorado had a 16-10-5 home record on the season.

4:30 PM5 hours ago

Series Schedule

Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Seattle Kraken (WC1)

Advances the winner of four games in the series. 

Tue, April 18: Kraken at Avalanche, 10 p.m. 

Thu, April 20: Kraken at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. 

Sat, April 22: Avalanche at Kraken. 10 p.m.

Mon, April 24: Avalanche at Kraken, 10 p.m. 

If needed.

Wed, April 26: Kraken at Avalanche

Fri, April 28: Avalanche at Kraken

Sun, April 30: Kraken at Avalanche

4:25 PM5 hours ago

Preview of the match

The NHL Playoff series kicks off between the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken, the first time that the new North American field hockey franchise will play in the Playoffs. 
4:20 PM5 hours ago

The stadium

Ball Arena is the home of the Colorado Avalanche, it has a capacity of 18007 spectators. It was inaugurated in 1999 and is home to the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Mammoth.
Photo: Ball Arena
Photo: Ball Arena
4:15 PM5 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche, corresponding to the NHL Playoffs. The match will take place at the Ball Arena, at 8:00 pm.
