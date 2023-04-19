Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 2
Image: Boston Hockey

2:00 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins live game, as well as the latest information from the TD Garden. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and VAVEL's coverage commentary.
1:55 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins live on TV, your options is ESPN, ESPN Deportes, TBS and TNT.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Star + y NHL TV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:50 PM3 hours ago

What time is the Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins game for NHL?

This is the start time of the game Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins of April 19th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brazil: 9:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 7:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 8:30 PM en TBS, TNT, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, y NHL TV
Spain: 2:30 AM (April 20) on Movistar + and NHL TV
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Peru: 7:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV

1:45 PM3 hours ago

Key player - Boston Bruins

In Boston Bruins, the presence of David Pastrnak stands out. The 26-year-old is the team's best offensive player so far this season with 114 points, product of 62 goals and 52 assists in 82 games played.
1:40 PM3 hours ago

Key player - Florida Panthers

For the Florida Panthers, the presence of Matthew Tkachuk stands out. The 25-year-old is the team's best offensive player so far this season with 110 points, product of 41 goals and 69 assists in 80 games played.
1:35 PM3 hours ago

Last Starting Lineup - Boston Bruins

35- Ullmark

73- McAvoy

81- Orlov

74- DeBrusk

18- Zacha

63- Marchand

1:30 PM3 hours ago

Last Starting Lineup - Florida Panthers

34- Lyon

05- Ekbald

42- Forsling

10- Duclair

16- Barkov

23- Verhaeghe

1:25 PM3 hours ago

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins come into this game with the desire to tip the balance more in their favor. So far, they are comfortable with the performance shown in the previous game, but the team knows that they must take advantage of the locality to arrive with less pressure to the remaining games.

1:20 PM3 hours ago

Florida Panthers

After the loss in the first game of the series, the Florida Panthers come to this game with the goal of winning the second game of the series to go psychologically and emotionally better than their rival to the next two games, where they will be home.

1:15 PM3 hours ago

The game will be played at the TD Garden

The Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins game will be played at the TD Garden, located in the North End neighborhood of the city of Boston, in the state of Massachusetts, in the United States. This venue, which was inaugurated in 1995, has a capacity for 18,624 spectators.
1:10 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NHL 2022-23 match: Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
