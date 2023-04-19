Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins Live Score!
How to watch Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins live on TV, your options is ESPN, ESPN Deportes, TBS and TNT.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Star + y NHL TV
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins game for NHL?
Argentina: 9:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brazil: 9:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 7:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 8:30 PM en TBS, TNT, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, y NHL TV
Spain: 2:30 AM (April 20) on Movistar + and NHL TV
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Peru: 7:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Key player - Boston Bruins
Key player - Florida Panthers
Last Starting Lineup - Boston Bruins
73- McAvoy
81- Orlov
74- DeBrusk
18- Zacha
63- Marchand
Last Starting Lineup - Florida Panthers
34- Lyon
05- Ekbald
42- Forsling
10- Duclair
16- Barkov
23- Verhaeghe
Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins come into this game with the desire to tip the balance more in their favor. So far, they are comfortable with the performance shown in the previous game, but the team knows that they must take advantage of the locality to arrive with less pressure to the remaining games.
Florida Panthers
After the loss in the first game of the series, the Florida Panthers come to this game with the goal of winning the second game of the series to go psychologically and emotionally better than their rival to the next two games, where they will be home.