2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Fox has four assists as Rangers rout Devils in Game 1

Adam Fox racked up four assists as the New York Rangers opened up their Eastern Conference First Round series with the New Jersey Devils with a 5-1 victory at the Prudential Center.

Fox is just the second defender in NHL history with multiple four-assist games in the playoffs. Hall of Famer Paul Coffey did it four times.

"I'm just trying to move the puck to the right guys, and obviously it's nice to contribute like that", he said. Fox had his other four-assist game in the playoffs last season in Game 6 against Pittsburgh in the first round.

Chris Kreider scored twice on the power play, Filip Chytl had a goal and an assist and Artemi Panarin had two assists for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin stopped 27 New Jersey shots.

Jack Hughes scored the Devils only goal of the game on a penalty shot late on while Vitek Vanacek made 18 saves as New Jersey went 0 for 4 on the power play without as much as a shot.

"We've just got to put more pucks on net (on the power play)", said Devils captain Nico Hischier. "They blocked a lot of shots, and I think Shesterkin made some huge saves.

"They could have gone in at some point, but we lost that game and now we look forward to the next game."

"We talked about managing the puck, not getting turnovers and giving them odd-man rushes, and I thought we skated hard", New York head coach Gerard Gallant stated.

"But the biggest thing for us is we forechecked well. We did a good job in their zone, and we didn't spend as much time in our zone."

Rangers blow away Devils as classic rivalry is renewed

Vladimir Tarasenko got the Rangers on the board as he swept a shot along the ice from the slot, beating Vanacek just inside the right post.

Krieder doubled New York's lead a little less than halfway through the first period as after winning an offensive zone faceoff, he skated to the right post where he re-directed a shot-pass from the point by Fox.

Shesterkin made two excellent saves in the second, stoning Tomas Tatar on a wrist shot from the high slot and Hughes on a forehand attempt from the low slot.

"I think the difference is we got a couple of looks on our power play and they didn't", Kreider said. "I'm sure they'll go back and look at the film, try to dial some stuff up for their power play.

"For us, it's going to be about trying to stay out of the box and continue to be solid five-on-five."

Ryan Lindgren made it 3-0 as he scored on a high wrist shot from the left side at the near post.

Kreider put the game out of reach with a tip-in at the left post. The goal was significant as he became New York's all-time leader in playoff goals with 35, surpassing Hall of Famer Rod Gilbert.

"It speaks to his ability to perform at this time of year", Fox said of Kreider. "He's played in some big games and scored some big goals. It's obviously a huge honor for him, especially the history of the team.

"That's what he does, he puts the puck in the back of the net and has a knack around the crease."

Hughes broke up the shutout as he was awarded a penalty shot after being hooked from behind by Jacob Trouba and he converted to make it 4-1.

"We'll chalk that one up as it's not the way you wanted to start the playoffs, but I think we've got a lot of young guys, a lot of jitters", Devils defenseman Ryan Graves said.

"So, definitely tough, but you learn from it and improve on it and find ways to kill momentum and try to tilt the ice the other direction."

Chytl added an empty-net goal to cap the scoring with 1:58 to play.

"I thought we were smart with the puck", Fox said. "We capitalized on special teams, that's a big part of it. They're going to get their chances too, and we need some big saves when they do, and we got them.

Adam Fox skates with the puck behind the net during the Rangers Game 1 victory/Photo: Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

"If we play like this, we're going to have success."