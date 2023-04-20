Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers Live Score!
How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Star + y NHL TV
What time is the Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers game for NHL?
Argentina: 11:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brazil: 11:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 10:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on TBS, TNT, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and NHL TV
Spain: 4:00 AM (20 de abril) on Movistar + on NHL TV
Mexico: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Peru: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 10:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Key player - Edmonton Oilers
In Edmonton Oilers, the presence of Connor McDavid stands out. The 26-year-old is the team's best offensive player so far this season with 153 points, product of 64 goals and 89 assists in 82 games played.
Key player - Los Angeles Kings
For the Los Angeles Kings, the presence of Anze Kopitar stands out. The 35-year-old is the team's best offensive player so far this season with 78 points, product of 29 goals and 49 assists in 83 games played.
Last Starting Lineup - Edmonton Oilers
74- Skinner
5- Ceci
25- Nurse
18- Hyman
97- McDavid
93- Nugent-Hopkins
Last Starting Lineup - Los Angeles Kings
70- Korpsalo
8- Doughty
44- Anderson
9- Kempe
11- Kopitar
55- Byfield
Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers are looking to recover quickly from the loss suffered in the first game and try to find a solution to some defensive problems that will have to be adjusted to avoid surprises.
Los Angeles Kings
The Los Angeles Kings took the lead in the first game of the series. After the first blow, the team will be looking for their second victory in front of their home fans, so the preparation must be very good, to keep up the pace and continue their way to the next round.