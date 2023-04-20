Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 2
Image: CTV New

Key player - Edmonton Oilers

In Edmonton Oilers, the presence of Connor McDavid stands out. The 26-year-old is the team's best offensive player so far this season with 153 points, product of 64 goals and 89 assists in 82 games played.

Key player - Los Angeles Kings

For the Los Angeles Kings, the presence of Anze Kopitar stands out. The 35-year-old is the team's best offensive player so far this season with 78 points, product of 29 goals and 49 assists in 83 games played.

Last Starting Lineup - Edmonton Oilers

74- Skinner

5- Ceci

25- Nurse

18- Hyman

97- McDavid

93- Nugent-Hopkins

Last Starting Lineup - Los Angeles Kings

70- Korpsalo

8- Doughty

44- Anderson

9- Kempe

11- Kopitar

55- Byfield

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are looking to recover quickly from the loss suffered in the first game and try to find a solution to some defensive problems that will have to be adjusted to avoid surprises.

Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings took the lead in the first game of the series. After the first blow, the team will be looking for their second victory in front of their home fans, so the preparation must be very good, to keep up the pace and continue their way to the next round.

The match will be played at the Rogers Place

The Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers match will be played at Rogers Place, located in the city of Edmonton, in the province of Alberta, Canada. This venue, inaugurated in 2016, has a capacity for 18,500 spectators.
