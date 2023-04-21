Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 2
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche as well as the latest information from the Ball Arena.
How to watch Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche?

If you want to watch Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche live on TV, you can follow it on ESPN+.
What time is the game between Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche in NHL?

This is the start time of the game in several countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hrs. 

Bolivia: 22:00 hrs.

Brazil: 23:00 hrs.

Chile: 22:00 hrs.

Colombia: 21:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 21:00 hrs. 

Spain: 4:00 hrs.

Mexico: 20:00 hrs. 

Paraguay: 22:00 hrs.

Peru: 21:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 23:00 hrs.

How are the Colorado Avalanche doing?

The Avalanche of the Western Conference clinched the top seed in the Central Division, earning them a top seed in the Playoffs. 

In the regular season, they had a 51-22-9 record for a total of 109 points.

The reigning Stanley Cup champions stumbled in their series opener, and will need to get back on track for their fourth championship. 

How are the Seattle Kraken doing?

The Kraken in the Western Conference won the first wild card, which gave them access to one of the eight spots in the Playoffs. In the regular season, they had a record of 46-28-8, for a total of 100 points.

In their playoff debut, the Kraken earned their first Playoff win as an NHL franchise.

Head to Head: Kraken vs Avalanche

The regular season and postseason series is in favor of Seattle, with a 3-1 record in favor of the Kraken. 
Seattle had a 21-9-3 away record on the season, while Colorado had a 16-10-5 home record on the season.
Series Schedule

Colorado Avalanche (0) vs. Seattle Kraken (1)

Advances the winner of four games in the series. 

Game 1: Kraken 3-1 Avalanche 

Thursday, Apr 20: Kraken at Avalanche, 9:30 pm 

Saturday, April 22: Avalanche at Kraken. 10 p.m.

Monday, April 24: Avalanche at Kraken, 10 p.m. 

If needed.

Wednesday, April 26: Kraken at Avalanche.

Friday, April 28: Avalanche at Kraken

Sunday, April 30: Kraken at Avalanche

Game Preview

The second game of the NHL Playoffs series between the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken is being played. Seattle leads the series 1-0 against Colorado.
Summary game 1

The stadium

Ball Arena is the home of the Colorado Avalanche, it has a capacity of 18007 spectators. It was inaugurated in 1999 and is home to the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Mammoth.
Photo: Ball Arena
Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche, corresponding to the NHL Playoffs. The match will take place at the Ball Arena, at 10:00 pm.
VAVEL Logo