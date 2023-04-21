Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche?
What time is the game between Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche in NHL?
Argentina: 23:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 22:00 hrs.
Brazil: 23:00 hrs.
Chile: 22:00 hrs.
Colombia: 21:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 21:00 hrs.
Spain: 4:00 hrs.
Mexico: 20:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 22:00 hrs.
Peru: 21:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 23:00 hrs.
How are the Colorado Avalanche doing?
In the regular season, they had a 51-22-9 record for a total of 109 points.
The reigning Stanley Cup champions stumbled in their series opener, and will need to get back on track for their fourth championship.
How are the Seattle Kraken doing?
In their playoff debut, the Kraken earned their first Playoff win as an NHL franchise.
Head to Head: Kraken vs Avalanche
Seattle had a 21-9-3 away record on the season, while Colorado had a 16-10-5 home record on the season.
Series Schedule
Advances the winner of four games in the series.
Game 1: Kraken 3-1 Avalanche
Thursday, Apr 20: Kraken at Avalanche, 9:30 pm
Saturday, April 22: Avalanche at Kraken. 10 p.m.
Monday, April 24: Avalanche at Kraken, 10 p.m.
If needed.
Wednesday, April 26: Kraken at Avalanche.
Friday, April 28: Avalanche at Kraken
Sunday, April 30: Kraken at Avalanche