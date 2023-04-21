Winnipeg Jets vs Golden Knights LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 2
Image: NHL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:00 PM19 minutes ago

Tune in here Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights live game, as well as the latest information from the T-Mobile Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and VAVEL's coverage commentary.
4:55 PM24 minutes ago

How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights game will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Star + y NHL TV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

4:50 PM29 minutes ago

What time is the Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights game for NHL?

This is the start time of the game Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights of April 20th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brazil: 11:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 10:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on TBS, TNT, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, y NHL TV
Spain: 4:00 AM (21 de abril) on Movistar + and NHL TV
Mexico: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Peru: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 10:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV

4:45 PM34 minutes ago

Key player - Vegas Golden Knights

For the Vegas Golden Knights, the presence of Jack Eichel stands out. The 26-year-old is the team's best offensive player so far this season with 66 points, product of 27 goals and 36 assists in 67 games played.

4:40 PM39 minutes ago

Key player - Winnipeg Jets

For the Winnipeg Jets, the presence of Kyle Connor stands out. The 26-year-old is the team's best offensive player so far this season with 81 points, product of 32 goals and 49 assists in 83 games played.

4:35 PM44 minutes ago

Last starting lineup - Vegas Golden Knights

39- Brossoit

7- Pietrangelo

23- Martinez

81- Marchessault

9- Eichel

49- Barbashev

4:30 PMan hour ago

Last starting lineup - Winnipeg Jets

37- Hellebuyck

2- DeMelo

44- Morrisey

55- Scheifele

80- Dubois

81- Connor

4:25 PMan hour ago

Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights have just lost the first game of the series and are thirsty for revenge, after having been significantly outplayed by their rivals. The team was first in its division and therefore starts as favorite, but will have to prove it by tying the series.

4:20 PMan hour ago

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets feel some peace of mind after starting the series with the first blow. After getting the lead, they leave the pressure on their rival and know that they will have two games in front of their fans to extend the advantage, but they must not be careless to avoid surprises.

4:15 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the T-Mobile Arena

The Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights match will be played at the T-Mobile Arena, located in the city of Las Vegas, in the state of Nevada, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2016, has a capacity for 17,500 spectators.
4:10 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NHL 2022-23 match: Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo