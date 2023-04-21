Winnipeg Jets vs Golden Knights LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights Live Score!
How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Star + y NHL TV
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights game for NHL?
Argentina: 11:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brazil: 11:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 10:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on TBS, TNT, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, y NHL TV
Spain: 4:00 AM (21 de abril) on Movistar + and NHL TV
Mexico: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Peru: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 10:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Key player - Vegas Golden Knights
For the Vegas Golden Knights, the presence of Jack Eichel stands out. The 26-year-old is the team's best offensive player so far this season with 66 points, product of 27 goals and 36 assists in 67 games played.
Key player - Winnipeg Jets
For the Winnipeg Jets, the presence of Kyle Connor stands out. The 26-year-old is the team's best offensive player so far this season with 81 points, product of 32 goals and 49 assists in 83 games played.
Last starting lineup - Vegas Golden Knights
39- Brossoit
7- Pietrangelo
23- Martinez
81- Marchessault
9- Eichel
49- Barbashev
Last starting lineup - Winnipeg Jets
37- Hellebuyck
2- DeMelo
44- Morrisey
55- Scheifele
80- Dubois
81- Connor
Vegas Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights have just lost the first game of the series and are thirsty for revenge, after having been significantly outplayed by their rivals. The team was first in its division and therefore starts as favorite, but will have to prove it by tying the series.
Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets feel some peace of mind after starting the series with the first blow. After getting the lead, they leave the pressure on their rival and know that they will have two games in front of their fans to extend the advantage, but they must not be careless to avoid surprises.