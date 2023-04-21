New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils game and how to watch it LIVE?
Shesterkin must continue to shine
The Vezina Trophy winner voted the NHL's best goalie last season, has been a starter in 16 of the Rangers' last 23 regular season games since February 26. shutdown.
"I've been here for two years with him and he's been an important player for us, obviously," said New York coach Gerard Gallant, "He comes to play every night and when you have a bad game or a bad goal, he bounces back and that's what you need."
Vanecek needs to bounce back
"I hope our goalie is good," New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said. "We all have to be better. We all have to execute better. This group has responded to that all year long."
Vanecek was 33-11-4 with a 2.45 GAA, .911 save percentage and three shutouts in 52 games (48 starts) during the regular season.
Tyler Motte:
New York Rangers
Nico Hischier:
"We need to generate shots with good puck movement," said Devils captain Nico Hischier
"It starts up top with Dougie Hamilton. I think Dougie is very good at finding lanes to the net, so I think it will be fine up there. "If you have a lane, shoot it. It's a shoot-first mentality."
New Jersey Devils:
New Jersey had no shots on goal on four power-play opportunities in a 5-1 loss in Game 1 on Tuesday to become the seventh team since the statistic was first tracked in 1997-98 to have that many power-play chances and fail to record a shot in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
TIME AND PLACE!
The ball is rolling for the New York Rangers vs. the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM et at the Prudential Center Arena, located in Newark, New Jersey.
Game: New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils
Time: 7:30 PM ET
Where: ESPN and Star+
Real time: VAVEL Brasil.