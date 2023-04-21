Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 3
Tune in here Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders live game, as well as the latest information from the UBS Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and VAVEL's coverage commentary.
How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders game will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Star + y NHL TV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders game for NHL?

This is the start time of the game Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders of April 21st, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brazil: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 6:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on TBS, TNT, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, y NHL TV
Spain: 2:00 AM (22 de abril) on Movistar + and NHL TV
Mexico: 5:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Peru: 6:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV

New York Islanders

For the New York Islanders, the presence of Kyle Connor stands out. The 31-year-old is the team's best offensive player so far this season with 77 points, product of 37 goals and 40 assists in 84 games played.

Carolina Hurricanes

For the Carolina Hurricanes, the presence of Martin Necas stands out. The 24-year-old is the team's best offensive player so far this season with 73 points, product of 28 goals and 45 assists in 84 games played.

New York Islanders

30- Sokorin

6- Pulock

3- Pelech

13- Barzal

14- Horvat

27- Lee

Carolina Hurricanes

32- Raanta

8- Burns

74- Slavin

24- Javis

20- Aho

86- Teravainen

New York Islanders

The New York Islanders come into this game with the pressure of having to win both games at home if they don't want to quickly say goodbye to the playoffs this season. Winning is the only option left in these crucial games.

Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes took advantage in the first two games of the series and now they will have the opportunity to extend it as visitors and it would be a great boost if they can stay within reach of the classification by achieving a victory in this match.

The match will be played at the UBS Arena

The Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders match will be played at the UBS Arena, located in the village of Elmont, in the state of New York, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2021, has a capacity of 17,255 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NHL 2022-23 match: Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
