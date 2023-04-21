Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 3

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders Live Score!
How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Star + y NHL TV
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders game for NHL?
Argentina: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brazil: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 6:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on TBS, TNT, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, y NHL TV
Spain: 2:00 AM (22 de abril) on Movistar + and NHL TV
Mexico: 5:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Peru: 6:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
New York Islanders
For the New York Islanders, the presence of Kyle Connor stands out. The 31-year-old is the team's best offensive player so far this season with 77 points, product of 37 goals and 40 assists in 84 games played.
Carolina Hurricanes
For the Carolina Hurricanes, the presence of Martin Necas stands out. The 24-year-old is the team's best offensive player so far this season with 73 points, product of 28 goals and 45 assists in 84 games played.
New York Islanders
30- Sokorin
6- Pulock
3- Pelech
13- Barzal
14- Horvat
27- Lee
Carolina Hurricanes
32- Raanta
8- Burns
74- Slavin
24- Javis
20- Aho
86- Teravainen
New York Islanders
The New York Islanders come into this game with the pressure of having to win both games at home if they don't want to quickly say goodbye to the playoffs this season. Winning is the only option left in these crucial games.
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes took advantage in the first two games of the series and now they will have the opportunity to extend it as visitors and it would be a great boost if they can stay within reach of the classification by achieving a victory in this match.