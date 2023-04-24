Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Playoffs | Game 4
Photo: NHL

4:00 PM2 hours ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings live match, as well as the latest information from the Staples Center.
3:55 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings live?

If you want to watch the Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings live on TV, your option is ESPN+.
If you want to watch directly on streaming: Star + and NHL TV.

3:50 PM2 hours ago

What time is the Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game?

This is the start time for the Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings game on April 23, 2022 in various countries:

Argentina: 10:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Bolivia: 9:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Brasil: 10:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Chile: 9:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Colombia: 8:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Ecuador: 8:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
USA (ET): 9:00 PM en TBS, TNT, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, y NHL TV
España: 3:00 AM (24 de abril) en Movistar + y NHL TV
México: 7:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Paraguay: 9:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Perú: 8:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Uruguay: 10:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV
Venezuela: 9:00 PM en Star + y NHL TV

3:45 PM2 hours ago

Key Player - Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are highlighted by the presence of Leon Draisaitl. The 27-year-old is one of the team's best offensive players this season with 128 points on the strength of 52 goals and 76 assists in 80 games played.

In the series, Draisaitl has 10 points, product of 4 goals and 6 assists.

3:40 PM2 hours ago

Key Player - Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings are highlighted by the presence of Anze Kopitar. The 35-year-old is the team's best offensive player so far this season with 78 points on the strength of 29 goals and 49 assists in 83 games played.

In the series, Kopitar has one goal and four assists.

3:35 PM2 hours ago

Last Starting Lineup - Los Angeles Kings

70- Korpsalo

8- Doughty

44- Anderson

9- Kempe

11- Kopitar

55- Byfield

3:30 PM2 hours ago

Last starting lineup - Edmonton Oilers

74- Skinner

5- Ceci

25- Nurse

18- Hyman

97- McDavid

93- Nugent-Hopkins

3:25 PM2 hours ago

3:20 PM2 hours ago

Players to watch - last 5 games

L. Draisaitl 10 Points

A. Kempe 6 goals

L. Draisaitl- V. Arvidsson 6 assists
 

3:15 PM2 hours ago

News - Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have no tomorrow and if they do not want to lose the series, they will have to try very quickly to equalize and recover quickly from the defeat suffered in the first game and try to find the solution to some defensive problems that will have to be adjusted to avoid surprises.
3:10 PM2 hours ago

News - Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings took the lead in the third game of the series. After the first blow in Edmonton, in the home opener of the series, they defeated the Oilers 4-2. Now, in front of their home crowd, the team will look for their third win in the series and put their rivals against the wall. 
3:05 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at the Staples Center

The match between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings will be played at the Staples Center in the city of Los Angeles, California, United States. This venue has a capacity for 18,180 spectators.
Photo: Staples Center
3:00 PM3 hours ago

Start of the broadcast

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NHL 2022-23: Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings live stream!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
