2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Hamilton settles tense Game 3 for Devils in overtime win over Rangers

Dougie Hamilton scored 11:36 into overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a pivotal 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference First Round series at Madison Square Garden.

New York's series lead has been cut to 2-1 with Game 4 set for Monday night.

"It's never easy winning four games", said Rangers captain Jacob Trouba. "They are obviously a good, skilled team. We had our looks. We'll come back and play Game 4."

Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the series and Jesper Bratt had two assists for New Jersey.

Akira Schmid made 35 saves in his first career playoff start. Devils coach Lindy Ruff started the rookie in place of Vitek Vanacek, who allowed nine goals on 52 shots in the first two games.

"It was a decision that, we as an organization, spent a lot of time talking about (Friday night)", Ruff said. "[Brodeur] and [general manager Tom Fitzgerald] and our goalie coach (Dave Rogalski) and everybody else.

"So, we decided to go with him, and he played a heck of a game for us."

Chris Kreider scored the Rangers' only goal and Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves.

Kreider put the Rangers ahead 3:39 into the second period as his wirst shot from the left faceoff circle finished off a 2-on-1 with Mika Zibanejad, beating Schmid blocker side.

Hughes tied the game with the Devils on the power play. Shesterkin was penalized for roughing Timo Meier in his crease. Hughes then scored with a wrist shot, using Ondrej Palat as a screen.

"We're playing a really good goalie over there, you know"?, Hughes said. "We had four lines going, we had six defenseman going, and our goalie played really good tonight, so that was a full team effort.

"We know what Akira is like ... he's stone cold. We had a lot of confidence in him coming in."

New Jersey killed off all five of New York's power plays and blocked 17 shots.

"We had a long about the penalty kill the other day and we needed more communication", said Devils defenseman John Marino. "It's crazy to say, but they scored so many goals, we got to see so many looks (in Games 1 and 2), and I think it actually helped us tonight."

Hamilton then ended things as he took a pass from Bratt in the right faceoff circle and roofed a shot past Shesterkin for his first career playoff goal.

After becoming just the second defenseman in franchise history to score a game-winning overtime goal in the playoffs, Hamilton said "it started out with a good flip out, and I tried to get up in the rush, and obviously it was a great play by [Bratt] to find me. I kind of thought he was going to give it to me a little earlier, and then turned and ended up in a better spot.

"I think there were a couple of bodies in front, so I was just trying to be patient when I got the puck and saw a little spot to shoot at, and luckily I did.

"Today we had two good shots, and that's how you're going to have to score against [Shesterkin]. We know how good he is, and you're trying to figure out how to score against him ... like everybody in the world is trying to do."