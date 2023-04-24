2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Avalanche spoil Kraken home playoff debut with wild Game 3 win

Nathan McKinnon scored twice to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Kraken in Game 3 of their Western Conference First Round series at Climate Pledge Arena.

Colorado has won consecutive games in the series to go in front 2-1 with Game 4 set for Monday night.

"He was the difference-maker we've come to expect in big games, in must-win games, in critical games, regular season and playoffs", said Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar.

"(He) played with great speed, great competitiveness, physical, and then when he got the puck, he was really tough to check."

Mikko Rantanen had two goals and an assist, Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, and Devon Toews and Artturi Lehkonen each had two assists while Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves.

"I felt like we put them on their heels for a bit, and we're just going to have to continue that", Makar said. "A couple of lapses in the game, but overall I felt like we played to our strengths."

Jaden Schwartz scored twice and Philipp Grubauer stopped 28 shots for Seattle, who were playing their first home playoff game in franchise history.

"It was a great atmosphere", said Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak. "We've just got to feed off of that for a full 60."

Avalanche spoil the party, regain home-ice advantage with Game 3 victory

Schwartz scored the first home playoff goal in Seattle history 6:08 into the game with a redirection of a shot by Schultz. The Kraken have scored first in all three games of the series.

Jaden Schwartz celebrates scoring Seattle's first-ever home playoff goal/Photo: Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

"It was pretty special", Schwartz said. "We were all looking forward to tonight."

J.T. Compher tied the game while Colorado was shorthanded. Daniel Sprong lost an edge, allowing Compher to get behind him and he put a backhand past Grubauer's right pad after taking a pass from Makar.

MacKinnon made it 2-1 with 15 seconds left in the first, chipping the puck out of his own zone past Seattle defenseman Vince Dunn, outskated Adam Larson and scored on a breakway.

Makar extended the Avalanche's lead in the second period skating into a faceoff won by Alex Newhook and his slap shot went in bar down.

"Those are world-class players", said Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol of MacKinnon, Rantanen and Makar. "We gave them too much time and space, a little too easy tonight."

Oleksiak made it a one-goal game, taking a pass at the left point, cutting around Rantanen and lifted in a backhand from the hash marks.

Matty Beniers tied the game 19 seconds later as after Jared McCann won a battle down low he passed to the rookie who kicked the puck onto his stick and scored with a quick shot for his first career playoff goal.

In the third period, Rantanen gave the defending Stanley Cup champions the lead for good scoring five-hole off a pass from Toews to finish off a 3-on-2.

It was 5-3 after MacKinnon faked out Ryan Donato above the right circle before skating down and roofing a shot short side and on Grubauer's glove side.

When asked about silencing the crowd, MacKinnon said "yeah, it's fun. Scoring in the playoffs on the road is awesome. It's a cool feeling no matter how you get them. They feel great."

Rantanen scored into an empty net with 2:14 left and Schwartz scored on the power play with 40 seconds remaining for the 6-4 final.

"Momentum swung back and forth", Hakstol said. "We weren't on the right side of that tonight. We gave up two goals pretty quick in the first as well as in the third.

"Those are tough to overcome when you give up those types of goals quickly like that."