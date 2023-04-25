Game 4 Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NHL Playoffs

Watch Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
"They [Avalanche] are still talented," said Gourde. " have been in this situation before. We knew they were going to push and for part of the second period we didn't really have an answer.


" we have to manage the game a little better, slow down the game a little. We know the drill - going back to our roots and what works for us. When we do that, we are a successful group. We don't need to chase the game. We don’t need to change the way we play. É just get back to what we do.


"It will be great in our building" to the most significant hockey game to date. Now it's time for the team. since the dream of being awarded an NHL franchise and building a privately funded arena under a historic roof has come true.

"The series is unique. 1-1, we're going home," said Dave Hakstol after Game 2. "We know what our team is, we know who we are, and we're very comfortable with that. We came here, we got a [win] and we had to do it."

"We will learn from our mistakes tonight," Tanev said. "At the end of the day, we want to continue what we are doing [right]. We look forward to coming home and being ready for the next one.”

 The guys are definitely looking forward to getting home and playing in front of our fans," Dave Hakstol said Thursday night. "I’m happy with our level of competition and our battle level. They beat us by one goal to tie the series. We're coming home and we're going to bounce back and get back to it."

  the main name of Seattle Kraken in the season. The left wing has 70 points, with 40 goals and 30 assists.
How does the Seattle Kraken arrive?

The Seattle Kraken arrives for the confrontation in need of the victory, already in the field. You've missed the last two and you're on your way. at a disadvantage in the grade.
"Well, [facing adversity] wont be good. This is news to us come playoff time," Bednar said. "This team has had to fight and fight for every win, and many wins don't come easy. We've found different ways to do this and it's good.   should do at playoff time. I think one of the things this team has been doing is that they paid special attention to the details of defense and what we have to do on offense. We've been reaching that standard here recently and playing really well.   If you continue, you will have that continue to improve even throughout the playoffs."

" It's a lot harder [than the regular season]." The Avalanche defender, Josh Manson  - who is expected to return from injury for Game 1 on Tuesday, said.   a battle every night.   think about the fact that you have played so far. It's the end of June last year, so you'll be able to apply. If you come in and start all over again after celebrating a bit that summer, maybe you'll be able to do it again. If you haven't been able to redefine as much as other seasons, then you'll be able to find out more. come back and do that [regular season] routine all over again. But at the same time, it's the Stanley Cup playoffs. É   play.''

"I’m excited, I’m really, really excited,"

"Throughout the season here, the [atmosphere] has been unbelievable. "I’m really excited to see how it turns out! in the playoffs."


"For me, it’s not good.   used to do elsewhere or last year," Bednar said.“  What's on? right in front of you.   the same. Doing your best every night is the key. This is a key component to winning at this time of year."


  the main name of the Avalanches in the season.   he has 111 points, 69 assists and 42 goals.
How does the Colorado Avalanche arrive?

The Colorado Avalanche arrives for the confrontation with two straight victories, after debuting in the playoffs with defeat. The team winning the fourth game will be depending on just one victory.
GAME 4

Game 4. The Avalanche are leading 2-1.
The game will be played at Climate Pledge Arena

The Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken game will be played at Climate Pledge Arena, with a capacity of 18.300 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NHL: Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
