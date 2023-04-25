New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 4
How and where to watch the New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes match live?

What time is New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes match for NHL?

This is the start time of the game New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes of 25th April 2023

Islanders

With their sights set on a fifth Stanley Cup trophy, having already won in 1979-80, 1980-81, 1981-82, 1982-83, the New York Islanders finished the regular season in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Islanders were 36-31 in 82 games played.
Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes, owners of a Stanley Cup, won in the 2005-06 season, qualified in second place in the Eastern Conference. The team from Raleigh, North Carolina, won 39-21 in 82 games.
How the NHL standings work

Those who watch the NHL live throughout the regular season look forward to the playoffs, when the top 8 teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance at ultimate glory: the Stanley Cup title. 

The distribution of points during the regular season is 2 for wins, 1 point for losses in overtime. The winners of these two meetings will play in the conference finals. The conference champions face each other in the Stanley Cup Finals, which determines the NHL champion.

Division in the NHL

Besides being based on the Eastern and Western Conference, the teams are also divided by regions. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

Atlantic: Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens

Metropolitan: Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets

Central: Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks

Pacific: Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks

NHL

The National Hockey League, also known as the NHL, has its origins in Canada, with the old and defunct National Hockey Association (NHA). However, there was disagreement among the local teams, and subsequently the lineup we know was born: NHL, which is considered the best league in the world when it comes to ice hockey, is part of the so-called American big leagues along with the NFL, MLB and NBA.

During the regular season, which lasts from October to April, the 32 teams play 82 games, 41 of which are home and 41 away. Of these, 26 take place within the teams' own divisions. 

The Montreal Canadiens are the biggest Stanley Cup winners, with 24 titles, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, with 13 and 11, respectively.

Eye on the game

New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes live this Tuesday (25), at the PNC Arena at 7 pm ET, for the NHL.
