Game 5 Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Stars: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NHL Playoffs

Watch Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Stars Live Score Here
"It starts with Jake and ends with Jake, especially tonight," Seguin said."He was phenomenal. He makes great saves, especially on the road at this rink. He loves those moments. He believes in himself and we have all the confidence in the world with him. So, he is the best. the star tonight."
"We didn’t make them pay for the penalty shootout in the last game," "We wanted to make sure we made it tonight."
"Just try to hide as much as possible, just use the bodies as a screen, just get a puck through," >
"I just tried to get there. I hit it as fast as I could, so luckily it stayed," Oettinger said of the kick.''
"All players on our team will have moments where they need to advance in these playoffs," "So it was my turn tonight."
How do the Dallas Stars arrive?
" a joke. It doesn't make sense," Foligno told reporters later. "I'm going to hit a guy. He plays the record. interference. I get slapped in the face. Is it a stumble when you start? hits a guy. É bullshit..."
Asked if he got any clarification from the employees, Foligno said no.
"No. Arrogant," he said.
"Listen, everyone in the hockey world watched this game. We all know what happened. I won't comment on them," said Evason.
"We have our opinions, but which one is it? the goal? All of you can write about it and talk about it. reason to complain about it now. They are gone. Our game was really good. If anything we should have scored, we could have scored sooner. We had a lot of good chances so we like the way we are playing. Tough. Physical. Finishing our checks the right way. How playoff hockey should be played. It must be physical. It must be intense. It must be strong. playoff hockey. We were doing this.''
"We weren’t rewarded tonight, and you are not rewarded. You can appreciate why we were not rewarded tonight. But we didn't. If we play like that, we will be rewarded," said Evason.
How does the Minnesota Wild arrive?
NHL
During the regular season, which lasts from October to April, the 32 teams play 82 games, 41 at home and 41 away. Of these, 26 take place within the divisions of the teams themselves.
The Montreal Canadiens is the biggest winner of the Stanley Cup, with 24 titles, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, with 13 and 11, respectively.
In addition to being based on the East and West Conference, the teams are also divided by region. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:
Atlântica: Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabers, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens
Metropolitan: Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets
Central: Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks
Pacifica: Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks
Anyone who watches the NHL live throughout the regular season is looking forward to the playoffs, when the top 8 teams from each franchise compete in the best of 7 games for the chance to reach maximum glory : the title of champion of the Stanley Cup.
The distribution of points during the regular season is 2 for a win, 1 point for overtime losses. The winners of these two matches will play in the conference final. The conference champions face each other in the Stanley Cup Finals, which determines the NHL champion.