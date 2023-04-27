Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 5
4:00 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche live game, as well as the latest information from the Ball Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and VAVEL's coverage commentary.
3:55 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche live on TV, your option is TBS.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NHL TV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

3:50 PM2 hours ago

What time is the Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche game for NHL?

This is the start time of the game Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche of April 26th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 9:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brazil: 10:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 9:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 9:30 PM on TBS and NHL TV
Spain: 3:30 AM (April 27) on Movistar + and NHL TV
Mexico: 7:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Peru: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 10:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 9:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV

3:45 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Colorado Avalanche

For Colorado Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen stands out. The 26-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with six points on the strength of five goals and one assist in four games played. For the season, he has 111 points (60 goals and 51 assists) in 86 games played.

3:40 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Seattle Kraken

For Seattle Kraken, the presence of Justin Schultz stands out. The 32-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with five points, a product of one goal and four assists in four games played. For the season, he has 39 points (eight goals and 31 assists) in 77 games played.

3:35 PM2 hours ago

Projected Lineup - Colorado Avalanche

40- Georgiyev

8- Makar

4- Bryam

9- Rodrigues

29- MacKinnon

62- Lehkonen

3:30 PM2 hours ago

Projected Lineup - Seattle Kraken

31- Grubauer

6- Larsson

29- Dunn

7- Eberle

10- Beniers

19- McCan

3:25 PM2 hours ago

Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche has a new opportunity to go up in the series. Despite the loss in the previous game, playing at home will always be an incentive and it will be the perfect occasion to tip the balance back on their side.

3:20 PM2 hours ago

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken won the fourth game of the series and had to suffer, after they had come back from a two-goal lead. Despite the victory, it will be an item to improve in the fifth game, if they do not want to be at a disadvantage.

3:15 PM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Ball Arena

The Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche match will be played at the Ball Arena, located in the city of Denver, in the state of Colorado, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 18,000 spectators.
3:10 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NHL 2022-23 match: Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche Live Updates!


