Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 5

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche Live Score!
How to watch Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NHL TV
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche game for NHL?
Argentina: 10:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 9:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brazil: 10:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 9:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 9:30 PM on TBS and NHL TV
Spain: 3:30 AM (April 27) on Movistar + and NHL TV
Mexico: 7:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Peru: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 10:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 9:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Key player - Colorado Avalanche
For Colorado Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen stands out. The 26-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with six points on the strength of five goals and one assist in four games played. For the season, he has 111 points (60 goals and 51 assists) in 86 games played.
Key player - Seattle Kraken
For Seattle Kraken, the presence of Justin Schultz stands out. The 32-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with five points, a product of one goal and four assists in four games played. For the season, he has 39 points (eight goals and 31 assists) in 77 games played.
Projected Lineup - Colorado Avalanche
40- Georgiyev
8- Makar
4- Bryam
9- Rodrigues
29- MacKinnon
62- Lehkonen
Projected Lineup - Seattle Kraken
31- Grubauer
6- Larsson
29- Dunn
7- Eberle
10- Beniers
19- McCan
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche has a new opportunity to go up in the series. Despite the loss in the previous game, playing at home will always be an incentive and it will be the perfect occasion to tip the balance back on their side.
Seattle Kraken
Seattle Kraken won the fourth game of the series and had to suffer, after they had come back from a two-goal lead. Despite the victory, it will be an item to improve in the fifth game, if they do not want to be at a disadvantage.