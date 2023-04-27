2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Kraken edge Avalanche in overtime in Game 4

Jordan Eberle scored 3:00 into overtime as the Seattle Kraken defeated the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in Game 4 of their Western Conference First Round series at Climate Pledge Arena.

The series is tied 2-2 with Game 5 set for Thursday night in Denver.

Will Borgen and Daniel Sprong scored and Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves for Seattle.

The victory was the first home playoff win for the second-year franchise.

"Everybody had a hand in it", Seattle head coach Dave Hakstol said. "Everybody contributed. It took a few extra minutes tonight getting into overtime, but through the ebbs and flows of the game, there's always some momentum, there's always some pushes either way.

"But our group was pretty comfortable in their own skin tonight."

Mikko Rantanen scored twice in the second period to help Colorado overcome a two-goal deficit and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 40 shots.

"We didn't get to our game early enough, so that's the bg major takeaway for me", said Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar. "We knew it was going to get tougher and tougher as the series goes on.

"Space is going to be less avai*lable to you, so you have to earn every inch of the ice, and we didn't do a good enough job early on in the hockey game taking care of our side of that scenario."

Seattle lost forward Jared McCann after a hit by Colorado star defenseman Cale Makar 8:24 into the game. McCann lead the Kraken with 70 points (40 goals, 30 assists) during the regular season.

He had been stopped on a breakaway and after skating into the corner after the puck went into the netting, Makar hit him into the boards.

Makar was given a major penalty but it was change to a minor penalty for interference after video review while McCann was being helped off of the ice.

Hakstol said McCann will miss Game 5 and is likely out longer.

"What I saw live and I watched after the period on the video is a late hit, where the puck is out of play", Hakstol said. "I believe the puck is being caught by a fan as [McCann] is being run into the end wall.

"So, late hit, really late, no puck in play, our 40-goal scorer not available for the rest of the game and like I said, not going to be available going forward there."

Makar hadn't realized the puck had gone out of play.

"I know he got the shot off and then I was assuming he was going into the corner because it was coming down, so I didn't really look", he said. "At the end of the day, I didn't feel like I tried to finish him that hard but I feel like if I was in that scenario, they would have done the exact same thing.

"i'm not trying to hurt anybody. It's just unfortunate. Tough bounce there and they got the call right, and that's all you can ask for."

Makar has been suspended for Game 5.

Kraken win it in overtime after giving up two-goal lead; even series

Borgen gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead as his one-timer from just inside of the top of the left faceoff circle beat Georgiev. Seattle has scored first in all four games of the series.

Will Borgen celebrates with teammate Brandon Tanev after giving Seattle a 2-0 lead in Game 4/Photo: Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

Sprong doubled the advantage with the Kraken on the power play, wristing a shot off the post and in as he cut into the middle from the top of the left face-off circle.

Seattle had only scored once on 11 previous power play opportunities in the first four games of the series.

"It's kind of been a sore spot for us in the series so far as far as producing with the man advantage", Eberle said. "I know we got one late last game, and maybe that kick-started us a little bit.

"We get one early in the game, and then obviously the winner. We have to do a better job and win the special teams. That's going to be a big part of the series going forward."

Rantanen made it a one-goal game following a 3-on-3 rush as he took a backhand pass from Nathan MacKinnon into the slot and chipped it past Alex Wennberg before beating Grubauer under his right pad.

He then tied the game with 50 seconds left in the second period with his fifth goal of the series, a wrist shot from just inside the top of the right face-off circle that found its way through traffic.

Following a shot by Jaden Schwartz that went off the stick of Devon Toews, Eberle won it with Seattle on the power play from below the left faceoff circle.

"Anytime you even a series, it's a big goal", Eberle said. "We had a lot of chances and that's a really good team over there, so we've been kind of the underdog from Day One and we're just trying to fight back in this series and we've still got a lot of work ahead of us."