New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 5
Image: NHL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
2:00 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils live game, as well as the latest information from the Prudential Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and VAVEL's coverage commentary.
1:55 PM2 hours ago

How to watch New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils live on TV, your option is TBS.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NHL TV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:50 PM2 hours ago

What time is the New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils game for NHL?

This is the start time of the game New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils of April 27th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brazil: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 7:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on TBS and NHL TV
Spain: 1:30 AM (April 28) on Movistar + and NHL TV
Mexico: 5:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Peru: 6:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 7:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV

1:45 PM2 hours ago

Key player - New Jersey Devils

In New Jersey Devils, the presence of Jack Hughes stands out. The 21-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with three points, product of three goals in four games played. For the season, he has 102 points (46 goals and 56 assists) in 82 games played.
1:40 PM2 hours ago

Key player - New York Rangers

For the New York Rangers, the presence of Chris Kreider stands out. The 31-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with six points on the strength of five goals and one assist in four games played. For the season, he has 60 points (41 goals and 19 assists) in _ games played.
1:35 PM3 hours ago

Projected Lneup - New Jersey Devils

40- Schmid (GK)

7- Hamilton

71- Siegenthaler

63- Bratt

13- Hischier

96- Meier

1:30 PM3 hours ago

Projected Lineup - New York Rangers

31- Shesterkin (GK)

23- Fox

55- Lindgren

88- Kane

93- Zibanejad

20- Kreider

1:25 PM3 hours ago

New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils overcame a complex test in the fourth game of the series, as they had the obligation to win as visitors to prevent their rivals from extending the series lead. Now, at home, they will have the opportunity to tip the scales in their favor.
1:20 PM3 hours ago

New York Rangers

The New York Rangers missed a great opportunity to be one win away from qualifying to the next round and now they will visit their rival with the objective of getting a victory that will allow them to have the option of closing the series in front of their fans, even though they have already demonstrated that it is not 100% guaranteed that they will be able to do so.
1:15 PM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Prudential Center

The New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils match will be played at the Prudential Center, located in the city of Newark, in the state of New Jersey, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2007, has a capacity for 17,625 spectators.
1:10 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NHL 2022-23 match: New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo