Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 6

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders | Game 6
Image: VAVEL

2:00 PM25 minutes ago

1:55 PM30 minutes ago

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders live on TV, your option is TBS.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NHL TV

1:50 PM35 minutes ago

What time is the Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders game for NHL?

This is the start time of the game Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders of April 29th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brazil: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 6:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 7:00 PM en TBS and NHL TV
Spain: 1:00 AM (April 29) en Movistar + and NHL TV
Mexico: 5:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Peru: 6:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV

1:45 PM40 minutes ago

Key player - New York Islanders

In the New York Islanders, the presence of Brock Nelson stands out. The 31-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with five points, product of two goals and three assists in five games played. For the season, he has 80 points (38 goals and 42 assists) in 87 games played.
1:40 PMan hour ago

Key player - Carolina Hurricanes

In the Carolina Hurricanes, the presence of Sebatian Aho stands out. The 25-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with five points on the strength of two goals and three assists in five games played. For the season, he has 73 points (39 goals and 34 assists) in 80 games played.

1:35 PMan hour ago

Projected Lineup - New York Islanders

30- Sokorin (GK)

6- Pulock

3- Pelech

13- Barzal

14- Horvat

27- Lee

1:30 PMan hour ago

Projected Lineup - Carolina Hurricanes

32- Raanta (GK)

8- Burns

74- Slavin

24- Javis

20- Aho

86- Teravainen

1:25 PMan hour ago

New York Islanders

1:20 PMan hour ago

Carolina Hurricanes

1:15 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the UBS Arena

The Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders match will be played at the UBS Arena, located in the village of Elmont, in the state of New York, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2021, has a capacity for 17,255 spectators.
1:10 PMan hour ago

