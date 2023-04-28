Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 6

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders Live Score!
How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders live on TV, your option is TBS.
If you want to watch directly stream it: NHL TV
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders game for NHL?
This is the start time of the game Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders of April 29th, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brazil: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 6:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 7:00 PM en TBS and NHL TV
Spain: 1:00 AM (April 29) en Movistar + and NHL TV
Mexico: 5:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Peru: 6:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Key player - New York Islanders
Key player - Carolina Hurricanes
In the Carolina Hurricanes, the presence of Sebatian Aho stands out. The 25-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with five points on the strength of two goals and three assists in five games played. For the season, he has 73 points (39 goals and 34 assists) in 80 games played.
Projected Lineup - New York Islanders
6- Pulock
3- Pelech
13- Barzal
14- Horvat
27- Lee
Projected Lineup - Carolina Hurricanes
8- Burns
74- Slavin
24- Javis
20- Aho
86- Teravainen
New York Islanders
Los New York Islanders salvaron la primera de "tres vidas" que tiene para seguir en carrera en estos playoffs y al igual que en el juego anterior, tiene la obligación de ganar si no se quiere despedir tempranamente. Ahora, tendrá la dificultad de ir a buscar el triunfo fuera de casa.
Carolina Hurricanes
Los Carolina Hurricanes perdieron el quinto juego de la serie, pero todavía tienen una nueva oportunidad para definirla. Esta vez será ante su público, donde tendrá que aprovechar la localía para asegurarse un cupo en la siguiente ronda.
